These days, a data breach hardly raises an eyebrow anymore. We’re all sort of numb to the whole thing and given there is little we can do, most of us move on with our day. Back in April, there was a story about Tesla employees accessing and sharing user videos without permission. But there was another story we missed, the Tesla data breach.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Sometime at the start of the year, there was a Tesla data breach which affected over 75K users. Now, according to the Maine Attorney General, the Tesla data breach was caused by “insider wrongdoing.”

According to Engadget, “The breach occurred on May 10th, when the German-language newspaper Handelsblatt said it received 100GB of data from “several informants” within Tesla. The “Tesla files” reportedly contained 23,000 internal files, containing 2,400 reports of self-acceleration issue and 1,500 cases of braking function problems. The latter included 139 complaints about unintentional emergency braking and 383 incidences of phantom stops from false collision warnings.”

This breach seems to have impacted mostly Tesla employees, and Tesla issued a letter to employees to try to assure them that the data was not misused. “While we have not identified evidence of misuse of the data in a manner that may cause harm to you, we are nonetheless providing you with this notice to ensure that you are aware of what happened and the measures we have taken,” the company wrote in a letter to employees.

The data included employee names and contact information such as email, phone, and physical addresses. According to Engadget, Tesla stated. It added that several lawsuits resulted in the seizure of devices thought to carry the data, and that it had “obtained court orders that prohibit the former employees from further use, access, or dissemination of the data.”

Feature Image via Midjourney user BLMG