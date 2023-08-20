HotFlix: 20 of the best PG-Rated family movies for hot summer days

Summer is winding down, but some of us can hardly notice, considering some are experiencing 100-degree and over temps right now. A dip in a cool pool or a big bowl of ice cream might sound in order, but what about those without a pool, or the lactose intolerant? Well, chin up, people! Here are 20 of the best PG-Rated family movies to catch on these last hot summer days!

When the summer heat is at its peak, escaping indoors for some quality family movie time can be the perfect way to beat the temperature. While Disney movies are classics, there are plenty of other PG-rated family movies that offer heartwarming stories, laughter, and life lessons. From adventurous animals to whimsical characters, here’s a list of the 20 best PG-rated family movies that are ideal for those scorching summer days.

We purposely omitted Disney movies, considering almost everyone gravitates toward them. Have a look below! Some of them may be rated G.

20 PG-Rated Family Movies For Hot Summer Days

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982): Join young Elliot as he befriends a stranded alien in this iconic Spielberg film that showcases the magic of friendship and the power of imagination. The Iron Giant (1999): Set in the 1950s, this animated gem follows the bond between a young boy and a massive robot, exploring themes of acceptance and empathy. The Secret of NIMH (1982): Based on Robert C. O’Brien’s novel, this animated tale of a field mouse on a mission to save her family is a thrilling and heartwarming adventure. Matilda (1996): Based on Roald Dahl’s novel, this film celebrates the resilience and intelligence of a young girl with extraordinary powers. Babe: Pig in the City (1998): The sequel to “Babe,” this film follows the pig on a journey to the big city, where he encounters a host of quirky characters and valuable life lessons. The Adventures of Tintin (2011): Steven Spielberg brings Hergé’s beloved comic book character to life in this action-packed adventure that spans the globe. The NeverEnding Story (1984): Follow a young boy’s journey into the mystical world of Fantasia in this enchanting film that celebrates the power of imagination. Stuart Little 2 (2002): The charming mouse returns for another adventure, this time helping a new friend, a bird named Margalo, in a heartwarming story of courage. Anastasia (1997): This animated film reimagines the story of the Russian Grand Duchess, blending history and fantasy in a captivating musical journey. The Princess Bride (1987): A fairy tale with a twist, “The Princess Bride” combines romance, adventure, and humor, making it a timeless family favorite. Ponyo (2008): From the renowned Studio Ghibli, “Ponyo” follows the friendship between a young boy and a magical fish, capturing the wonder of childhood. James and the Giant Peach (1996): Based on Roald Dahl’s novel, this stop-motion animation tells the story of a young boy’s journey inside a giant peach, where he befriends insects. The Indian in the Cupboard (1995): A young boy discovers that a magical cupboard can bring his toys to life in this imaginative and touching film. The Swan Princess (1994): This animated fairy tale offers a fresh take on the classic “Swan Lake” story, combining romance, adventure, and catchy songs. Shirley Temple’s Heidi (1937): Based on Johanna Spyri’s novel, this classic adaptation tells the heartwarming story of a young girl’s life in the Swiss Alps. Bee Movie (2007): In this animated comedy, a bee named Barry sues humans for stealing honey, leading to a hilarious and thought-provoking adventure. Bridge to Terabithia (2007): Adapted from Katherine Paterson’s novel, this film explores the friendship between two young outsiders who create a magical world in the woods. The Adventures of Milo and Otis (1986): Follow the adventures of a cat named Milo and a dog named Otis as they journey through nature in this heartwarming and family-friendly film. The Rescuers (1977): Embark on a mission with two brave mice as they work to rescue a kidnapped orphan in this charming animated adventure. Curious George (2006): Based on the beloved children’s books, this animated film brings the mischievous monkey to life in a delightful and entertaining way.

Conclusion

These PG-rated family movies offer a diverse range of heartwarming stories, exciting adventures, and valuable life lessons. Whether you’re exploring fantastical worlds, witnessing the power of friendship, or experiencing the magic of imagination, these films are a fantastic way to escape the heat and create lasting memories with your loved ones. So, grab some popsicles, find a cool spot indoors, and let the cinematic journey unfold on those hot summer days.

