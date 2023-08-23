Leaving Netflix September 2023: Catch these titles before they’re gone…

It’s that time again! A few titles, including quite a few TV shows, are leaving Netflix in September 2023 — fortunately, you have at least a week before they do! The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

While the list is a bit longer than in previous months, there are still a few shows and movies leaving the streaming service. In the U.S., it’s your last chance to watch The Originals TV series, as well as the Rocky movies alongside a few others. For those of you watching Netflix Canada, it is your last chance to watch the first three Jurassic Park movies, amongst others.

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in September 2023. If there is no country code, the show or movie is leaving both services.

September 1

Space Jam: A New Legacy 🇨🇦

September 2

The Debt Collector 🇺🇸

September 4

Vampire Academy 🇺🇸

September 6

The Originals: Seasons 1-5 🇺🇸

September 7

Scream 🇨🇦

September 12

Colette 🇺🇸

September 15

Interstellar 🇨🇦

Intervention: Season 21 🇺🇸

September 22

The Suicide Squad 🇨🇦

September 29

Annihilation 🇺🇸

September 30

60 Days In: Season 3 🇺🇸

A League of Their Own 🇺🇸

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1 🇺🇸

Clear and Present Danger 🇺🇸

Doom 🇺🇸

Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1 🇺🇸

Jurassic Park 🇨🇦

Jurassic Park: The Lost World 🇨🇦

Jurassic Park III 🇨🇦

Kick-Ass 🇺🇸

Lawless 🇺🇸

Nanny McPhee 🇺🇸

Rocky 🇺🇸

Rocky II 🇺🇸

Rocky III 🇺🇸

Rocky IV 🇺🇸

Rocky V 🇺🇸

Snow White & the Huntsman 🇺🇸

Star Trek 🇺🇸

Star Trek Into Darkness 🇺🇸

Titanic 🇺🇸

Warm Bodies 🇺🇸

What do you think about the titles leaving Netflix in September 2023? There’s not much, to be honest, but is there something above you’ll be binging on? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.