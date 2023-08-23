Samsung reveals its new Odyssey Neo G9 57″ with DisplayPort 2.1

Samsung is announcing the future of gaming monitors with the newest entries in its Odyssey monitor series: Odyssey Neo G9 57” and the 2023 Odyssey Ark 55”. The new gaming monitors are now on display at the world’s largest video game event, Gamescom 2023, and will be available for purchase in October.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Odyssey Neo G9 57″

The Odyssey Neo G9 57” (G95NC) is designed to deliver groundbreaking visual experiences for gamers looking to enhance performance and sharpen their competitive edge. With the world’s first Dual Ultra-High-Definition (DUHD) screen and a suite of high-speed connectivity options. The 1000R curvature in the 57” 32:9 screen is as wide as two 32” UHD monitors, wrapping around users with pin-sharp images and a wide field of view, immersing them into their games.

Here are the key features of this new massive Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57″ monitor:

The 1000R curvature in the 57” 32:9 screen is as wide as two 32” UHD monitors, wrapping around users with pin-sharp images and a wide field of view.

Quantum Matrix Technology powers Samsung’s Quantum Mini LED lighting in the screen, offering smaller, more discrete dimming zones.

Offers VESA-certified DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity, which supports smooth gaming and efficient video playback.

With 1,000 nit peak brightness, HDR content appears vivid and life-like, with accurate color and contrast reproduction, as well as enhanced color expression and depth.

240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (GTG) deliver less blur and minimized ghosting, allowing for a smooth viewing experience and exhilarating gameplay.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro syncs the screen for a stable, stutter-free picture.

Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture mode offer multiple inputs at one look, and Auto Source Switch+ allows the monitor to instantly connect to new devices without flipping through input sources.

“We’re continually pushing the boundaries of what gaming monitors can do to deliver what today’s gamers want – larger screen sizes with ultra-high resolution for the latest video games,” said James Fishler, Senior Vice President, Display & Home Entertainment Divisions, Samsung Electronics America. “As the leader in gaming display technology, we’re offering more screen choices than ever – from desktop monitors to large displays – so gamers can create their perfect setup. The Neo G9 57” and the 2023 Ark offer gamers theater-like, immersive gaming experiences and outstanding picture quality for any style of gameplay.” Samsung

The Odyssey Neo G9 57” makes the most out of its Quantum Mini LED lighting by combining it with VESA Display HDR™1000. With 1,000 nit peak brightness, HDR content appears vivid and life-like, with accurate color and contrast reproduction, as well as enhanced color expression and depth.

“By bringing DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity to their premium gaming monitor, Samsung is opening new doors for gamers,” said Scott Herkelman, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “More bandwidth, higher speeds and faster refresh rates provide new levels of performance and visual fidelity in games, and together the new Samsung displays and Radeon RX 7000 Series graphics cards will deliver the most vivid and immersive gaming experiences yet.” Samsung

Odyssey Ark 2023

The world’s first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen has been upgraded this year. Building on the success of the original Odyssey Ark, Samsung has taken the new Ark to the next level based on gamers’ feedback. In addition to the stunning picture quality, form factor and professional-level gaming performance, new features designed for connectivity, convenience, performance will satisfy gamers looking for ultimate entertainment.

The monitor’s 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms GTG response time[3] give gamers the edge to win, and Cockpit Mode gives them whole new perspectives to explore with a vertical orientation.

Added features to the 2023 Odyssey Ark (G97NC) include the new Samsung Multi View, which lets users see up to 4 inputs on screen at once.[4] It also significantly enhances split-screen capabilities, letting gamers get full command and convenience in one screen, even when using external devices. One screen with multiple inputs keeps desks streamlined and clutter-free, so gamers can focus on the game at hand. In the new Multi View, users can see input from three HDMI ports and the DP1.4 connection simultaneously. This new DP input can also support 4K UHD streams for high-quality entertainment.

The Odyssey Neo G9 57” will be available in October for $2,499.99, on samsung.com and at select U.S. retailers. The 2023 Odyssey Ark will be available in October, no price announced.

What do you think of these new gaming monitors? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.