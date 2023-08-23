Bowers & Wilkins announces its new 600 series of loudspeakers

Loudspeakers aren’t something most people use anymore, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a place in the audio world. Really, only the most serious audio lovers use loudspeakers, and one of the most iconic brands has announced its new 600 series of loudspeakers.

Audio brand Bowers & Wilkins will build upon three decades of creating the reference standard in attainable yet high-performance loudspeakers with the launch of its new 600 Series S3. The eighth generation of one of hi-fi’s most acclaimed ranges features some of the most comprehensive upgrades the 600 Series has ever received.

The 600 Series has always played a critical role in the Bowers & Wilkins portfolio – not least as the company’s second-longest continuously available series, after the iconic 800 Series Diamond. At a time when increasing numbers of listeners are demanding higher quality sound, either through vinyl or high-resolution streaming, the 600 Series S3 represents the perfect first step to experiencing the ‘True Sound’ of the artist’s intent – making it the ideal entry point into the Bowers & Wilkins brand.

The new range includes four distinct models: the floor standing 603 S3, the 606 S3 stand mount, the 607 S3 bookshelf speaker plus the HTM6 S3, a dedicated center channel for home theater. Each model is available in a choice of finishes, including Oak, White, or Black – with a fourth Cherry finish available in APAC markets only. A new FS-600 floor stand is available in Silver or Black to complete the range.

All the new models have been designed to work optimally together in various combinations as part of a 600 Series S3 Home Theatre System, integrating perfectly with the dedicated HTM6 S3 center channel and one of the existing ASW608 or ASW610 active subwoofers.

The new 600 S3 loudspeaker range includes:

603 S3: $2500/pr. A floor standing speaker featuring an all-new 25mm (1”) Titanium Dome tweeter, a 150mm (6”) FST Continuum Cone midrange driver plus two 165mm (6.5”) paper-cone bass drivers.

