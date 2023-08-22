Martial Arts Movies: 25 of the best you should watch now

We’re back! Back with another best list, but this time we added five selections. These are 25 of the best martial arts movies you should watch if you haven’t already. As always, this list is in no particular order and we are not claiming these are the 25 best movies ever, that would be a tall order. These are merely 25 of the best martial arts movies you may or may not have heard of, which we think you’ll enjoy. Stay tuned for honorable mentions as well!
Martial arts movies have captivated audiences around the world for decades, offering a unique blend of action, drama, and breathtaking choreography. From classic kung fu films to modern blockbusters, these movies have left an indelible mark on cinema and popular culture. In this article, we’ll explore 25 of the best martial arts movies of all time, showcasing the incredible range and impact of this genre.
In this list, we have a new feature. We’ve searched the top two free streaming services, Crackle and Tubi, and added links to the movies we could find for you to watch free. These are noted with 🍿🎥🆓. We also linked to Prime Video for any of the other movies, and these are noted with 🍿🎥＄. Enjoy!
25 Martial Arts Movies You Need To Watch
- Enter the Dragon (1973) 🍿🎥＄
Considered a quintessential martial arts film, “Enter the Dragon” stars the legendary Bruce Lee in his iconic role. With its intense fight sequences and memorable quotes, the film remains a cornerstone of the genre. (Watch on Prime Video)
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) 🍿🎥＄
Ang Lee’s visually stunning masterpiece combines exquisite martial arts choreography with a captivating love story. The film’s gravity-defying action scenes set against lush landscapes earned it widespread acclaim. (Watch on Prime Video)
- The Raid: Redemption (2011) 🍿🎥＄
This Indonesian film takes action to a whole new level with its relentless and pulse-pounding fight sequences. Its gritty and unrelenting style has made it a favorite among action enthusiasts. (Watch on Prime Video)
- Ip Man (2008) 🍿🎥🆓
“Ip Man” showcases the life of the martial arts legend who trained Bruce Lee. Donnie Yen’s portrayal of Ip Man and its incredible combat scenes have cemented its status as a modern martial arts classic. (Watch on Crackle for Free)
- Drunken Master (1978) 🍿🎥🆓
Jackie Chan’s comedic yet astonishingly skillful performance is on full display in “Drunken Master.” Known for its innovative fight choreography and Chan’s unique blend of humor and action, this film is a fan favorite. (Watch on Tubi for Free)
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 🍿🎥＄
Quentin Tarantino’s homage to martial arts cinema is a thrilling revenge saga. With Uma Thurman in the lead role, the film combines gritty action with Tarantino’s signature storytelling. (Watch on Prime Video)
- Hero (2002) 🍿🎥＄
Zhang Yimou’s “Hero” is a visually mesmerizing tale that weaves together multiple perspectives on a single event. Its poetic martial arts sequences and philosophical themes elevate it to a work of art. (Watch on Prime Video)
- Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior (2003) 🍿🎥🆓
Tony Jaa burst onto the scene with his electrifying debut in “Ong-Bak.” The film’s emphasis on Muay Thai and Jaa’s jaw-dropping stunts earned it international recognition. (Watch on Crackle for Free)
- Fist of Fury (1972) 🍿🎥🆓
Another Bruce Lee classic, “Fist of Fury,” is a powerful story of resistance against foreign oppression. Lee’s charismatic performance and intense action sequences make it a must-watch. (Watch on Tubi for Free)
- The Matrix (1999) 🍿🎥＄
While not a traditional martial arts film, “The Matrix” revolutionized action cinema with its innovative “bullet time” effects and martial arts-inspired fight scenes choreographed by Yuen Woo-ping. (Watch on Prime Video)
- Kung Fu Hustle (2004) 🍿🎥＄
Stephen Chow’s “Kung Fu Hustle” is a comedic tour de force that pays homage to classic martial arts movies while delivering laugh-out-loud moments and impressive action. (Watch on Prime Video)
- The Karate Kid (1984) 🍿🎥＄
This coming-of-age martial arts film became an instant classic, thanks to the mentor-student relationship between Mr. Miyagi and Daniel. Its enduring message of discipline and perseverance resonates to this day. (Watch on Prime Video)
- Ong Bak 2: The Beginning (2008) 🍿🎥🆓
Tony Jaa returned with another breathtaking installment that not only showcased his incredible athleticism but also highlighted his talents as a director. (Watch on Crackle for Free)
- Kung Fu Panda (2008) 🍿🎥＄
An animated gem, “Kung Fu Panda” seamlessly blends martial arts with comedy and heartwarming storytelling, making it a hit for audiences of all ages. (Watch on Prime Video)
- Police Story (1985) 🍿🎥🆓
Jackie Chan’s “Police Story” is known for its jaw-dropping stunts and intense action sequences. Chan’s dedication to realism and willingness to put himself in danger set a new standard for action movies. (Watch on Crackle for Free)
- The Legend of Drunken Master (1994)
This sequel to “Drunken Master” further solidified Jackie Chan’s status as a martial arts icon. The film’s inventive fight choreography and Chan’s comedic timing make it a standout.
- House of Flying Daggers (2004) 🍿🎥＄
This visually enchanting film features intricate choreography and a captivating love story, set against the backdrop of ancient China. (Watch on Prime Video)
- The Way of the Dragon (1972) 🍿🎥＄
In addition to its famous showdown between Bruce Lee and Chuck Norris, “Way of the Dragon” offers a mix of action, humor, and cultural exploration. (Watch on Prime Video)
- Fearless (2006) 🍿🎥＄
Jet Li’s “Fearless” is a biographical drama that delves into the life of Huo Yuanjia, a martial artist who overcame personal struggles to become a legendary figure. (Watch on Prime Video)
- Iron Monkey (1993)
A mix of action and traditional Chinese medicine, “Iron Monkey” showcases a masked hero’s fight against oppression in a small town.
- The Protector (2005) 🍿🎥🆓
Tony Jaa’s impressive single-shot action sequences take center stage once again in this film about a young man’s journey to rescue his beloved elephant. (Watch on Tubi for Free)
- Kill Zone (2005) 🍿🎥🆓
Directed by Wilson Yip and starring Donnie Yen, Simon Yam, and Sammo Kam-Bo-Hung, “An inspector and his unit are after crime boss Wong Po, willing to capture him at all costs. Po enlists his top henchmen to end their dirty schemes. (Watch on Tubi for Free)
- Chocolate (2008) 🍿🎥🆓
“Chocolate” tells the story of an autistic girl who learns martial arts by mimicking moves she sees on television. Her journey to save her mother is both touching and action-packed. (Watch on Crackle for Free)
- The Grandmaster (2013) 🍿🎥🆓
Wong Kar-wai’s stylized biographical drama explores the life of Ip Man, played by Tony Leung, and his influence on Wing Chun martial arts. (Watch on Tubi for Free)
- Kung Fu Killer (2014) 🍿🎥🆓
Donnie Yen stars in this thrilling film as a martial artist who teams up with the police to track down a serial killer targeting other martial artists. (Watch for free on Crackle)
These 25 martial arts movies span different eras, styles, and cultures, offering a diverse selection that showcases the genre’s depth and impact on cinema. Whether you’re a fan of intense fight scenes, intricate choreography, or compelling stories of personal growth, these films are sure to leave a lasting impression.
Honorable Mentions
- Ninja Terminator (1995)
- Miami Connection (1987)
- Enter The Ninja (1981)
- American Ninja (1985)
- Equilibrium (2002)
- The Last Dragon (1985)
- Unleashed (2005)
- Once Upon A Time In China (1991)
- Kill Bill Vol. 2 (2004)
- Fist of Legend (1994)
