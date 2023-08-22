Martial Arts Movies: 25 of the best you should watch now

We’re back! Back with another best list, but this time we added five selections. These are 25 of the best martial arts movies you should watch if you haven’t already. As always, this list is in no particular order and we are not claiming these are the 25 best movies ever, that would be a tall order. These are merely 25 of the best martial arts movies you may or may not have heard of, which we think you’ll enjoy. Stay tuned for honorable mentions as well!

Martial arts movies have captivated audiences around the world for decades, offering a unique blend of action, drama, and breathtaking choreography. From classic kung fu films to modern blockbusters, these movies have left an indelible mark on cinema and popular culture. In this article, we’ll explore 25 of the best martial arts movies of all time, showcasing the incredible range and impact of this genre.

In this list, we have a new feature. We’ve searched the top two free streaming services, Crackle and Tubi, and added links to the movies we could find for you to watch free. These are noted with 🍿🎥🆓. We also linked to Prime Video for any of the other movies, and these are noted with 🍿🎥＄. Enjoy!

25 Martial Arts Movies You Need To Watch

These 25 martial arts movies span different eras, styles, and cultures, offering a diverse selection that showcases the genre’s depth and impact on cinema. Whether you’re a fan of intense fight scenes, intricate choreography, or compelling stories of personal growth, these films are sure to leave a lasting impression.

Honorable Mentions

Ninja Terminator (1995)

Miami Connection (1987)

Enter The Ninja (1981)

American Ninja (1985)

Equilibrium (2002)

The Last Dragon (1985)

Unleashed (2005)

Once Upon A Time In China (1991)

Kill Bill Vol. 2 (2004)

Fist of Legend (1994)

