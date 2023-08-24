TCL announces its new massive 98″ TCL S5 TV as well as TCLtv+

The new TCL 98″ TCL S5 TV (98S550G) is available in North America via preorder beginning today. Even better for football season, wink wink – TCL is offering fans $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV with the purchase of any of the three 98” TVs until September 19, 2023. Learn more about this limited time promotion on TCL’s website.

“Watching a game on a TCL 98” TV is not like stepping to a slightly larger screen size; it is a completely different experience,” said Chris Hamdorf, SVP, TCL. “With a third more screen area of an 85” TV, a TCL 98” TV transforms you from watching the game to truly feeling like you are there. TCL is now going to lead the way by making that amazing experience more affordable, and therefore, achievable. As the Official TV Partner of the NFL and a top two best-selling TV brand in the US for four consecutive years, it just makes sense that we are delivering the perfect big game TV.” “TCL is about to change the way people look at big screens. The magic of our engineering is providing a high-quality, super large TV with this level of cutting-edge technology, and still achieving price points the industry has never seen before. In fact, to celebrate this year’s NFL kickoff, TCL will be promoting an unbelievable deal for this model very soon,” said Scott Ramirez, Vice President, Product Marketing and Development. “The 98” S5 has a native 120Hz Refresh Rate with Motion Rate 480 for pristine clarity, Wide Color Gamut and High Brightness LED Backlight for a dynamic picture with high color volume, Game Accelerator 240 for blistering fast next-level gaming, and a FullView metal bezel-less design so it looks great in your home. Versus an 85” TV, you only need an additional three inches on the top and bottom, and six inches more space on the left and right to fit TCL’s latest 98” set on your wall.” TCL

Here are some of the key features of the TCL S5 TV:

120Hz Native Panel Refresh Rate

Motion Rate 480 with MEMC Frame Insertion

Wide Color Gamut (WCG)

High Brightness LED Backlight

TCL AIPQ Engine Gen3

HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ

Game Accelerator 240 for 240 VRR Gaming

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X, and Bluetooth Personal Audio

Google TV

Hands Free Voice Control (Far Field)

FullView Metal Bezel-less Design

TCL also announced a new online streaming service – TCLtv+, available now on TCL televisions with Google TV, and coming soon to TCL sets featuring the Roku TV and Fire TV platforms. TCLtv+ includes more than 200 FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) channels and 1500+ on-demand movies and TV series from major and independent studios such as Scripps Media, Fremantle, NBC Universal, FilmRise, Banijay, and more.

The new TCL 98″ TCL S5 TV (98S550G) is available in North America via presale beginning today for $4,999.99 MSRP. As the Official TV Partner of the NFL, TCL is offering football fans $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV with the purchase of the 98” S5 until September 19, 2023.

