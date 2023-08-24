New on Netflix August 25-31: The latest Adam Sandler movie is a family affair

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between August 25-31st. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in August and September if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix August 25-31st list which is headlined by You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, a family affair starring Adam Sandler and his real-life family.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in August. The following games are now available for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Cut the Rope Daily (Available August 1): Solve one new logic puzzle every day to keep your streak alive. Cut ropes and pop balloons to feed cute green monster Om Nom, who’s craving a candy fix!

OXENFREE II: Lost Signals: Shadowy cult members. Ghostly radio signals. Spacetime portals. Investigate a dark new mystery in this interactive story game set in a familiar world.

The Queen’s Gambit Chess: Welcome to Beth Harmon’s world. Take some lessons, play puzzles and matches or compete against friends in this stunning love letter to the show.

Sonic Prime Dash: Zip through 3D race courses, jump over obstacles and battle iconic villains in this high-octane running game featuring the world’s fastest blue hedgehog.

Too Hot To Handle 2: More choices, bigger drama. Change your look and make a play: true love or hot hook up? Risk it all in the next season of this interactive story game.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in August but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Guns & Gulaabs (NETFLIX SERIES): In the cartel-run town of Gulaabgunj, an unprecedented opium deal pulls a big-city cop and a lovesick mechanic into its chaotic clutches.

And now for the Netflix August 25-31st list:

August 25

Killer Book Club (NETFLIX FILM): Eight horror-loving friends fight for their lives when a killer clown who seems to know the grim secret they share begins to pick them off, one by one.

August 30

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Travel around the world with author Dan Buettner to discover five unique communities where people live extraordinarily long and vibrant lives.

August 31

Choose Love (NETFLIX FILM): Cami Conway has it all until she comes face to face with a kaleidoscope of tempting but tough choices. What she chooses depends wholly on you, the viewer. But be careful! Things don’t always play out like you think!

Armed with karate skills — and super cool gadgets — Wanda and Trico are back to protect their fluffy sheep friends from the wickedly hungry Wolf. One Piece (NETFLIX SERIES): Based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, One Piece, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada August 25-31st list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

