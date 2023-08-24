Samsung announces The Frame-Disney100 Edition

Collabs are a normal part of doing business in the tech and entertainment worlds. Especially collabs between companies who produce TVs and Hollywood. Samsung and Disney are the latest to collab on a project, and this one is to celebrate 100 years of Disney.

Samsung has announced the launch of The Frame-Disney100 Edition to commemorate Disney’s 100th anniversary. Available in 55, 65 and 75-inch class models, this limited edition of The Frame features a sleek branded bezel, 100 special pieces of art from the Disney collection, and a Mickey Mouse-inspired remote.

“We are thrilled to offer this one-of-a-kind edition of The Frame to celebrate Disney’s landmark 100th anniversary,” said Cheolgi Kim, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “These collaborations serve as an exciting way to spotlight The Frame’s distinct features, which revolutionized how we use our screens and consume content. We hope this unique edition of The Frame allows more people to experience the wonderful viewing experience the TV has to offer.”

The Frame-Disney100 Edition exemplifies a delightful blend of Samsung technology and Disney creativity. Upon powering on the TV, viewers are greeted by a Samsung x Disney100 onscreen logo. The TV also features exclusive bezels in the Disney100 signature color — platinum silver metal — paired with a special Disney edition remote as a nod to Disney’s most beloved character, Mickey Mouse.

The Frame-Disney100 Edition also comes with 100 pieces of dedicated art from Disney that you can access directly on the Samsung Art Store. With content from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm and National Geographic, Disney fans can curate and showcase a gallery of their most beloved characters and content right on their TV. With Samsung Art Store, you can also enjoy beautifully curated collections from leading international museums such as the Louvre, Tate, and more, as well as artists from Monet to Van Gogh. The Samsung Art Store makes it easier than ever to bring the art gallery experience directly into your home, and this new curated Disney collection offers even more captivating pieces to choose from.

Pricing: $1,699, $2,199, and $3,199

