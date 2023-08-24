Now Playing on Plex is our latest streaming article series listing what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read. Below is our Now Playing on Plex September 2023 edition.
We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So, when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into September 2023!
Table of contents
Now Playing On Plex, September 2023
- Cocaine Cowboys
- The Cookout
- Copycat
- Crypto
- The Death Of Dick Long (starts 9/27)
- Frank
- Grand Piano
- Hunter Killer
- Jack & Diane
- The King Of Comedy
- L.A. Confidential (starts 9/14)
- The Last Stand
- The Negotiator
- PI
- The Queen Of Versailles
- Safe
- Shadow Dancer
- Share (starts 9/15)
- Sin City: A Dame To Kill For
- Skin (starts 9/21)
- The Sorcerer And The White Snake
- To The Wonder
- Whipped
Catch It Before It Leaves
- Bangkok Dangerous
- Dark Skies
- I Don’t Know How She Does It
- Joy Ride
- Kill Me Three Times
- The Last Stand
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend
- Nerve
- One For The Money
- The Perks Of Being A Wallflower
- Runaway Jury
- Texas Chainsaw
- Transporter 3
- Van Wilder: Party Liaison
- The Whole Truth
Still Streaming on Plex
- Abduction
- Apocalypto
- Battle Royale
- Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead
- Biutiful
- The Blair Witch Project
- Blitz
- The Boondock Saints
- Bronson
- Cube
- Daybreakers
- Don Jon
- The Fall
- Filth
- From Paris With Love
- The Getaway
- Get The Gringo
- Gift, The
- The Girl Next Door
- The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2009)
- Glengarry Glen Ross
- Half Nelson
- Halloween
- Hannibal Rising
- Hard Candy
- Heathers
- Highlander
- Horns
- Hostel
- Hunt For The Wilderpeople
- The Hunt
- I Love You Phillip Morris
- I Saw The Devil
- The Illusionist
- The Impossible
- Ip Man
- Iron Sky
- K-19: The Widowmaker
- The King’s Speech
- Lawless
- Leap (Ballerina)
- A Little Bit Of Heaven
- Lonesome Dove
- Lord Of War
- Lucky Number Slevin
- The Man From Earth
- Mandy
- Match Point
- Max Steel
- Monster
- Monsters
- Mr. Nobody
- Nerve
- Oculus
- Once Upon A Time In America
- Only God Forgives
- The Passion Of The Christ
- Point Break
- The Reader
- Remember Me
- Requiem For A Dream
- Righteous Kill
- Road, The
- Rock The Kasbah
- Season Of The Witch
- Short Term 12
- A Single Man
- Skyline
- Taboo
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- Train to Busan
- Trumbo
- Van Wilder: Party Liaison
- A Walk To Remember
- We Need To Talk About Kevin
