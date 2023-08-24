Now Playing on Plex is our latest streaming article series listing what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read. Below is our Now Playing on Plex September 2023 edition.

We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So, when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into September 2023!

Now Playing On Plex, September 2023

Cocaine Cowboys

The Cookout

Copycat

Crypto

The Death Of Dick Long (starts 9/27)

Frank

Grand Piano

Hunter Killer

Jack & Diane

The King Of Comedy

L.A. Confidential (starts 9/14)

The Last Stand

The Negotiator

PI

The Queen Of Versailles

Safe

Shadow Dancer

Share (starts 9/15)

Sin City: A Dame To Kill For

Skin (starts 9/21)

The Sorcerer And The White Snake

To The Wonder

Whipped

Catch It Before It Leaves

Bangkok Dangerous

Dark Skies

I Don’t Know How She Does It

Joy Ride

Kill Me Three Times

The Last Stand

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

Nerve

One For The Money

The Perks Of Being A Wallflower

Runaway Jury

Texas Chainsaw

Transporter 3

Van Wilder: Party Liaison

The Whole Truth

Still Streaming on Plex

Abduction

Apocalypto

Battle Royale

Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead

Biutiful

The Blair Witch Project

Blitz

The Boondock Saints

Bronson

Cube

Daybreakers

Don Jon

The Fall

Filth

From Paris With Love

The Getaway

Get The Gringo

Gift, The

The Girl Next Door

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2009)

Glengarry Glen Ross

Half Nelson

Halloween

Hannibal Rising

Hard Candy

Heathers

Highlander

Horns

Hostel

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

The Hunt

I Love You Phillip Morris

I Saw The Devil

The Illusionist

The Impossible

Ip Man

Iron Sky

K-19: The Widowmaker

The King’s Speech

Lawless

Leap (Ballerina)

A Little Bit Of Heaven

Lonesome Dove

Lord Of War

Lucky Number Slevin

The Man From Earth

Mandy

Match Point

Max Steel

Monster

Monsters

Mr. Nobody

Nerve

Oculus

Once Upon A Time In America

Only God Forgives

The Passion Of The Christ

Point Break

The Reader

Remember Me

Requiem For A Dream

Righteous Kill

Road, The

Rock The Kasbah

Season Of The Witch

Short Term 12

A Single Man

Skyline

Taboo

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Train to Busan

Trumbo

Van Wilder: Party Liaison

A Walk To Remember

We Need To Talk About Kevin

