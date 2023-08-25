Samsung deals still available on its new foldables and more

If you’ve been waffling on buying one, or even both, of the new Samsung foldables. Well, there is still time to grab a deal. These devices aren’t cheap, but there are ways to lessen the blow to your pocketbook. Take a look at the these Samsung deals on the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5.

Samsung Deals

Galaxy Z Flip5 (starting at $999.99): Get up to $600 off with eligible trade-in. Plus, Students get an additional 10% off! Bundle with TabS9 and get 30% off or Galaxy Watch6 and get 25% off

Samsung.com Carrier Offers: ATT: Up to $1000 off with any eligible trade-in (New and Existing) T-Mobile: Up to $1000 off with an eligible trade-in or add a line (New and Existing) Verizon: Up to $1000 off with an eligible trade-in (New and Existing)

Galaxy Z Fold5 (starting at $1,799.99): Get up to $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in, plus get a free memory upgrade on select models. Plus, students get an additional 15% off! Bundle with TabS9 and get 30% off, or Galaxy Watch6 and get 25% off.

Samsung.com Carrier Offers ATT: Up to $1000 off with any eligible trade-in (New and Existing) T-Mobile: Up to $1000 off with an eligible trade-in or add a line (New and Existing) Verizon: Up to $1000 off with an eligible trade-in (New and Existing)

Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic (starting at $299.99)

Get up to $250 off with eligible trade-in. Plus, students get 15% off!

Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+ & Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (starting at $799.99)

Get up to $650 off and receive a FREE Book Cover Keyboard Slim. Plus, students get 15% off!

