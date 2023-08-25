[IFA 2023] Alienware announces the 500Hz Alienware AW2524HF gaming monitor

The Alienware AW2524HF 500Hz (OC) / 480Hz (native) refresh rate delivers a new category of speed and motion clarity on a Fast IPS panel, making even fast-paced games look supremely fluid, giving players a competitive edge.

The display’s Fast IPS panel enables a 0.5ms GtG (gray-to- gray) response time, virtually eliminating ghosting and blurring for a clear image, even in the fastest-paced games. And with AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology and VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, players will experience tear- and stutter-free gaming at high speed, on any modern GPU.

This speed is achieved on a Fast IPS panel that offers wider viewing angles than competing TN panels, and sRGB 99% color coverage for consistent, accurate colors. Meanwhile, the TUV-certified ComfortView Plus Low Blue Light hardware solution reduces harmful blue light while maintaining true-to-life colors, so even marathon gaming sessions are easy on the eyes.

The 500Hz Alienware AW2524HF gaming monitor has these key features:

Launch Date: September 12th

Price: $649

The Alienware AW2524HF has an esports-inspired design that features a hexagonal base for a smaller desk footprint, and a fully adjustable stand helps players arrange their PC gaming setup for ultimate comfort and convenience. And the ingenious retractable headset hanger keeps your gear out of the way when not in use, to achieve that appealing clean desk aesthetic.

