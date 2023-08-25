Wyatt Earp: 20 fantastic movies about or related to this old west lawman

We are back once again with another 20s list. These are our lists sharing some of our best picks in pop culture, movies, and music. It’s gunfighter Friday and today we’re looking at 20 movies (and TV shows) about or in some way related to Wyatt Earp, the great wild west lawman. Yeah, I made gunfighter Friday up, deal with it. LOL.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

20 Fantastic Wyatt Earp Movies

The Wild West has always captured the imagination of audiences around the world, with its iconic figures and lawless landscapes. At the heart of many Western tales lies the legendary lawman Wyatt Earp, whose life and exploits have been portrayed on the silver screen numerous times. From his days as a fearless lawman to his involvement in the infamous gunfight at the O.K. Corral, Earp’s story has inspired filmmakers to create compelling movies that showcase his courage, honor, and larger-than-life persona. In this article, we delve into 20 movies/ TV shows (related to Earp) that are fantastic viewing, each contributing a unique perspective to his enduring legacy.

These movies and shows are not in any particular order, but please don’t hesitate to let us know which one of these would or should be at the top of the BEST OF list. We recently published 20 of our favorite Western movies, you can find that article by clicking the button below. Let us know what you think of that list too!

Tombstone

(1993) – Kurt Russell stars as Wyatt Earp in this iconic film that focuses on the events leading up to the O.K. Corral shootout. Val Kilmer’s portrayal of Doc Holliday also stands out.

Wyatt Earp

(1994) – Kevin Costner takes on the role of the titular character in this sprawling biographical epic that covers Earp’s life from his early days to his later years.

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

(1957) – Burt Lancaster and Kirk Douglas star as Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday in this classic retelling of the famous gunfight.

My Darling Clementine

(1946) – Henry Fonda stars as Wyatt Earp in this John Ford-directed film, which focuses on the events leading up to the O.K. Corral shootout.

Hour of the Gun

(1967) – James Garner portrays a more somber and vengeful Wyatt Earp in this film that explores the aftermath of the O.K. Corral battle.

Wyatt Earp’s Revenge

(2012) – Val Kilmer returns to the Earp mythos, this time playing the lawman in a film that delves into his pursuit of justice.

Doc

(1971) – This film, centered around the life of Doc Holliday, provides a unique perspective on Wyatt Earp’s closest companion, portrayed by Stacy Keach.

Wyatt Earp: Return to Tombstone

(1994) – Hugh O’Brian revisits his role as Wyatt Earp in this TV movie that explores the lawman’s life after the O.K. Corral shootout.

Sunset

(1988) – While not solely about Wyatt Earp, this film stars James Garner as a fictionalized version of the aging lawman who teams up with a silent film cowboy, played by Bruce Willis.

Wyatt Earp: A New Marshal in Town

(1987) – This family-oriented TV movie presents a different take on the Wyatt Earp legend, focusing on his early career.

Dodge City

(1939) – While not entirely centered on Wyatt Earp, this film features him as a supporting character in the story of the founding of Dodge City.

The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp

(1955-1961) – While not a movie, this TV series starring Hugh O’Brian as Earp played a significant role in shaping his pop culture image.

The Gunfight at Dodge City

(1959) – Joel McCrea takes on the role of Bat Masterson in this film that also features Wyatt Earp.

I Married Wyatt Earp

(1983) – This TV movie takes a different angle, focusing on the life of Josie Marcus, Wyatt Earp’s common-law wife.

Wyatt Earp: Return to Tombstone

(1994) – In this follow-up to the TV series “The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp,” Hugh O’Brian reprises his role as Earp.

Wyatt Earp’s Revenge

(2012) – This film puts a fresh spin on the legend, following Earp’s grandson seeking justice for his grandfather.

Young Guns

(1988) – While not strictly a Wyatt Earp movie, this film features a young Wyatt, played by Terry O’Quinn, in a supporting role.

The Woman Who Loved Jesse James

(1920) – While centered on Jesse James, this silent film features Earp as a minor character.

Great Day in the Morning

(1956) – Robert Stack stars as Owen Pentecost, a character loosely based on Wyatt Earp, in this adventure film set in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Bad Girls

(1994) – While not about Earp directly, this Western features a fictionalized version of him, played by James Le Gros.

Conclusion

The enduring fascination with Earp’s life and his contributions to the Wild West has led to a rich collection of movies that explore different facets of his persona and the historical events he was a part of. From sprawling epics to character-driven dramas, these top 20 Earp movies and shows offer a captivating journey through the life of one of the West’s most iconic figures, leaving an indelible mark on cinematic history.

What do you think of these movies and shows? Do you have any to add? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.

Portions of this article were written using AI, feature image generated using AI.