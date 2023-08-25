InfinityX1 Hybrid Lantern 2800 review: Perfect for camping or emergency lighting

We’ve reviewed lanterns here in the past, though the ones we reviewed also contained a Bluetooth speaker. This time, we have a lantern that really only wants to do the job it was made for, producing needed light. The InfinityX1 Hybrid Lantern 2800, a mouthful to say the least, does not beat around the bush. Its simplicity and straightforward attitude is refreshing and while it has a few extras onboard, it very simply only seeks to be nothing more than a lantern.

You won’t be streaming Spotify to this lantern, and that’s a good thing. Not having a built-in speaker certainly sheds weight off this device. Let’s jump right into the review of the InfinityX1 Hybrid Lantern 2800 lantern.

The Quick Take

There’s not a lot to say about the InfinityX1 Hybrid Lantern 2800. It works very well, it’s bright, lightweight, has multiple ways to juice it up, from a rechargeable battery, a solar panel, and actual batteries. There’s a lot to like about this lantern, the two things I think that could be better are the handle and the length of the USB charging cable. Otherwise, this is a nice little lantern and very bright.

Specifications

The InfinityX1 Hybrid Lantern 2800 has the following features and specifications:

Lumens: 2800

2800 Brightness Output Modes: High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low

High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low Lighting Outputs: 180 degree or 360 degree

180 degree or 360 degree Lighting Output Colors: White/White, Warm/White, Yellow Bug Light, Red Night Vision, Red Emergency Flashing

White/White, Warm/White, Yellow Bug Light, Red Night Vision, Red Emergency Flashing Beam Distance: Up to 19 meters

Up to 19 meters Hybrid Power Options: Rechargeable batteries, “D” size dry cell batteries, solar power or any combination.

Rechargeable batteries, “D” size dry cell batteries, solar power or any combination. Average Hours of Use: High 2hrs; Low 12hrs

High 2hrs; Low 12hrs Battery Size: 9,200mAh

9,200mAh Waterproof Rating: IPX4

IPX4 Dimensions: 10.5 × 9 × 7 inches

10.5 × 9 × 7 inches Lifetime Warranty

What’s In The Box

InfinityX1 Hybrid Lantern 2800

USB Charging Cord

AA Battery Holder

User Manual

Design

Solar panel top and handle

There’s not a lot to talk about in terms of the aesthetic design of the InfinityX1 Hybrid Lantern 2800. I mean, InfinityX1 opted to stick very close to a traditional lantern look, and that’s not bad.

Let’s start at the top. The top of the InfinityX1 Hybrid Lantern 2800 houses the solar panel for charging the unit via sunlight. It also houses the carabiner style handle, which is impressive to be able to hang the lantern from something. Though I think the handle is a bit too small and could have been better used if it were maybe double its size.

Going down, the InfinityX1 Hybrid Lantern 2800 starts to taper into the familiar lantern look. The mid-portion of the lantern has opaque plastic covers, and this is where the LEDs are housed. It is split into a left and right section, which gives you the ability to have half the lantern on or the whole thing.

Dry Cell battery compartment

The entire lantern is constructed of high-quality plastics, except the carabiner, which is aluminum. There are red accents around the lantern, which help break up the black and give it a little extra flair. The InifityX1 logo is on the side and as you go down further towards the base you will find the LED indicators. These are broken up into three sections. One shows the internal battery power, the next shows the D-Cell battery power, and the last shows the AA-Cell battery power.

Under the LEDs is the power button. Press once to turn on the InfinityX1 Hybrid Lantern 2800, both halves will light up. Press twice for only one side to light up, and press a third time to shut it off. Below the power button is a covered USB-C port which houses an OUT and IN port. The IN port serves for charging at 3.7V and the out is for charging devices.

Power button, LEDs, and USB-C ports

On the opposite side of the power button is the multifunction button, here are the functions.

1 click, lower brightness

2 clicks lower brightness again

3 clicks lowest brightness

4 clicks RED emergency light

5 clicks RED FLASHING emergency light

6 clicks YELLOW bug light

Finally, at the bottom of the InfinityX1 Hybrid Lantern 2800 is a twist off cap. This cap is where you can put 3 D-Cell batteries or 4 A-Cell batteries to serve as backup power. The entire unit is IPX4 rated.

Overall, the design is basic but functional. I think it’s perfect, as campers don’t really need anything complicated that would deter from their camping experience.

Multifunction button

Ease of Use

The simplicity of use is one of the InfinityX1 Hybrid Lantern 2800 greatest features. There are no apps, no speakers, no Wi-Fi, no Bluetooth, nothing to bog down the utility of getting light where you require it. Overall, the ease of use fantastic.

Performance/Battery

The InfinityX1 Hybrid Lantern 2800 is rated at 2800 lumens, I do not have a lumen tester but I can say that this thing is freaking bright. It can easily light up a tent and even a small room just fine. I love that you can tweak the brightness and also use only half the LEDs.

The company claims 70-hours on a single charge, I did not test this outright but after hours of use, it is still going. Plus, you have the dry cell backup and the solar panel to help charge. Most campers should be able to get a few days out of this unit, at least four days of nighttime use. But if you start charging a device off it, all bets are off, that will impact battery life.

Overall, this lantern performs extremely well. Battery life is acceptable as far as I am concerned. Most campers shouldn’t have any issues with it, and the IPX4 rating also helps. I will say, I don’t think the yellow bug light does much for bugs.

Bottom cap and AA-battery holder

Price/Value

Priced at $89, I really don’t think you can go wrong with this price. The value is all there.

Wrap Up

With battery backup, solar charging, lightweight carrying, and excellent light output, there is very little to dislike about the InfinityX1 Hybrid Lantern 2800. The handle is really my only gripe, it could be bigger than it is.