Lights, Camera, Crackle September 2023: Elijah Wood must hit all the right notes

We’re steps away from September 2023, and the heat is still cooking! That means new content is coming to Crackle, Redbox, and Chicken Soup. This month we have Elijah Wood and John Cusack channeling their musical souls, play the wrong note and Elijah Wood dies! Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. Crackle has added Popcorn Flix, Redbox, and Chicken Soup For The Soul to their stable. What are you doing this month? It’s time to see what’s happening in September 2023 on Crackle, Redbox, and Chicken Soup For the Soul.

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for September 2023 as we look at what you can stream for free on this fantastic service. Be sure to check out our full list of the worst Dwayne Johnson movies and enjoy San Andreas on Crackle!

As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings. Now, let’s see who else is joining Elijah Wood in this month’s Crackle lineup!

Playing on Crackle

Cossacks

Cossacks is a twelve-episode series following the irreverent exploits of Ivan, a young Ukrainian peasant, raised by a Polish aristocrat, who grows into a likeable adventure-seeking rogue. His cheeky disposition enables him to rob the Tsar of Moscow of a set of precious jewels, yet it’s to a noble end: he needs the royal riches to free his mother from the Ottomans who have enslaved her. However, Ivan accidentally also makes off with a magical heirloom, an earring which had helped the Moscow Tsar defeat his enemies and leads Ivan into endless escapades.

Cast: Yuriy Dyak (The Inheritance), Andrey Isaenko (Silence), Mikhail Gavrilov (Love in Chains). Available: September 1st

One Shot

Not Elijah Wood

An elite squad of Navy SEAL’s, on a covert mission to transport a prisoner off a CIA black site island prison, are trapped when insurgents attack while trying to rescue the same prisoner.

Cast: Scott Adkins (John Wick: Chapter 4), Ashley Greene (Twilight) Ryan Phillippe (Crash). Available: September 24th

Blood and Water

Still not Elijah Wood

The one thing Josephine Jo Bradley knows is that she is a good cop. She’s ambitious and tough (or thinks she is) and has just been assigned her first big case as Lead Detective following her recent promotion in Vancouver’s Homicide Division. Born in China and abandoned by a family she never knew, Jo was adopted as a toddler and relocated to Vancouver. But, much to her mother’s chagrin, Jo chose policing as a career. For, as her adopted mother knows, Jo Bradley has a messy interior life. She’s quirky, impulsive and a con artist who is not above lying to crack a case or trick a suspect.

Cast: Elfina Luk (The Good Doctor), Loretta Yu (Diggstown), Oscar Hsu (Warehouse 13). Available: September 1st

What Doesn’t Kill You

That’s Mark Ruffalo, Ethan Hawke and Brain Goodman also appear but no Elijah Wood

In this crime drama, two childhood friends become embroiled in South Boston’s criminal underground.

Cast: Mark Ruffalo (The Avengers), Ethan Hawke (Training Day), Brian Goodman (Fatal Attraction). Available: September 1st

Crown Vic

Thomas Jane and Luke Kleintank star without Elijah Wood

During a night on patrol, a veteran LAPD cop and his rookie partner race against the clock to track down two cop killers and a missing girl.

Cast: Thomas Jane (Thin Red Line), Luke Kleintank (The Man in the High Castle), Bridget Moynahan (John Wick). Available: September 1st

Heartland

Nope, not a sign of Elijah Wood in this ditty.

An award-winning multi-generational drama that tells the story of a family making it through life together in both happy and trying times.

Cast: Amber Marshall (The Elizabeth Smart Story), Shaun Johnston (Mystery, Alaska), Michelle Morgan (Stargate: Atlantis). Available: September 1st

Nothing But the Truth

Kate Beckinsale….no need for Elijah Wood in this one

In Washington, DC, a reporter faces a possible jail sentence for outing a CIA agent and refusing to reveal her source.

Cast: Kate Beckinsale (Underworld), Matt Dillon (Drugstore Cowboy), Angela Bassett (Black Panther). Available: September 1st

Sea Patrol

Elijah Wood only wishes he was in this, it is that good!

Following the crew of the patrol boat, HMAS Hammersley, as they patrol the northern sea border of Australia.

Cast: John Batchelor (Red Dog), Matthew Holmes (Bones), Lisa McCune (The Little Death). Available: September 1st

Melancholia

Still no Elijah Wood

Two sisters find their already strained relationship challenged as a mysterious new planet threatens to collide with the Earth.

Cast: Kirsten Dunst (Spider-Man), Charlotte Gainsbourg (21 Grams), Kiefer Sutherland (24). Available: September 1st

Grand Piano

And here he is, Elijah Wood and John Cusack in Grand Piano

During his comeback performance, a pianist who suffers from stage fright finds a note “play one note wrong, and you die”.

Cast: Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring), John Cusack (Say Anything), Kerry Bishé (Argo). Available: September 1st

Thumper

Teens in a low income neighborhood are lured into working for a violent and dangerous drug dealer. When a new girl harboring a dark secret arrives in town, their relationship jeopardizes everything.

Cast: Eliza Taylor (The 100), Pablo Schreiber (Orange is the New Black), Daniel Webber (Billy the Kid). Available: September 1st

Savage

Inspired by the true stories of New Zealand’s street gangs across 30 years, SAVAGE follows DANNY at three defining moments in his life as he grows from a boy into the violent enforcer of a gang.

Cast: Jake Ryan (Home and Away), John Tiu (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Chelsie Preston Crayford (M3GAN). Available: September 1st

Playing on Redbox

: Two mismatched personal trainers’ lives are upended by the actions of a new, wealthy client. Cast: Guy Pearce (LA Confidential), Cobie Smulders (The Avengers), Kevin Corrigan (True Romance). Available: September 1st Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil : Affable hillbillies Tucker and Dale are on vacation at their dilapidated mountain cabin when they are mistaken for murderers by a group of preppy college students. Cast: Tyler Labine (Flyboys), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Katrina Bowden (30 Rock). Available: September 12th

: Affable hillbillies Tucker and Dale are on vacation at their dilapidated mountain cabin when they are mistaken for murderers by a group of preppy college students. Cast: Tyler Labine (Flyboys), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Katrina Bowden (30 Rock). Available: September 12th Getaway : To save his kidnapped wife, Brent Magna must drive at the orders of a mysterious man. Cast: Ethan Hawke (Dead Poet’s Society), Selena Gomez (Spring Breakers), Jon Voight (Midnight Cowboy) Available: September 3rd

: To save his kidnapped wife, Brent Magna must drive at the orders of a mysterious man. Cast: Ethan Hawke (Dead Poet’s Society), Selena Gomez (Spring Breakers), Jon Voight (Midnight Cowboy) Available: September 3rd Chocolate : An autistic girl with powerful martial art skills looks to settle her ailing mother’s debts by seeking the ruthless gangs that owe her family money. Cast: JeeJa Yanin (Triple Threat), Hiroshi Abe (Downtown Rocket), Pongpat Wachirabunjong (Me…Myself). Available: September 1st

: An autistic girl with powerful martial art skills looks to settle her ailing mother’s debts by seeking the ruthless gangs that owe her family money. Cast: JeeJa Yanin (Triple Threat), Hiroshi Abe (Downtown Rocket), Pongpat Wachirabunjong (Me…Myself). Available: September 1st Buffaloed : In the underworld of debt-collecting, homegrown hustler Peg Dahl will do anything to escape Buffalo, NY. Cast: Zoey Deutch (Not Okay), Jai Courtney (Suicide Squad), Judy Greer (Arrested Development). Available: September 17th

: In the underworld of debt-collecting, homegrown hustler Peg Dahl will do anything to escape Buffalo, NY. Cast: Zoey Deutch (Not Okay), Jai Courtney (Suicide Squad), Judy Greer (Arrested Development). Available: September 17th Kill Me Three Times : Professional hit-man Charlie Wolfe finds himself in three tales of murder, blackmail, and revenge after a botched contract assignment. Cast: Simon Pegg (Hot Fuzz), Teresa Palmer (A Discovery of Witches), Alice Braga (I Am Legend). Available: September 1st

: Professional hit-man Charlie Wolfe finds himself in three tales of murder, blackmail, and revenge after a botched contract assignment. Cast: Simon Pegg (Hot Fuzz), Teresa Palmer (A Discovery of Witches), Alice Braga (I Am Legend). Available: September 1st Raging Phoenix: A violent gang is abducting and killing women around Thailand. Sanim and his friends, having had loved ones abducted, have gathered to break the gang of kidnappers. In a botched kidnap attempt, Deu is saved by Sanim’s crew. After learning their unique martial arts style, Deu helps lure the gang into an epic battle to save the women across Thailand. Cast: JeeJa Yanin (Chocolate), Kazu Patrick (The Meg), Marc Hoang (Unleashed). Available: September 1st

Playing on Chicken Soup

The Beauty of Love : Emma has built a successful lifestyle website that she puts her heart and soul into called Classically Emma. But when her numbers start trending down, she thinks she might’ve found her fix in a partnership with an ambitious millennial named Jill, who has her dreams. Will Jill’s protective brother Jesse become a roadblock on Emma’s path to lasting success? Or will he be the unexpected obstacle that leads her down an even better road? Cast: Katerina Eichenberger (Monarch), Jonathan Stoddard (The Young and the Restless), Jenn Cooke (Always a Winner) Available: September 1st

: Emma has built a successful lifestyle website that she puts her heart and soul into called Classically Emma. But when her numbers start trending down, she thinks she might’ve found her fix in a partnership with an ambitious millennial named Jill, who has her dreams. Will Jill’s protective brother Jesse become a roadblock on Emma’s path to lasting success? Or will he be the unexpected obstacle that leads her down an even better road? Cast: Katerina Eichenberger (Monarch), Jonathan Stoddard (The Young and the Restless), Jenn Cooke (Always a Winner) Available: September 1st In the Vault – Season 2 : Things at Woodlawn College get stranger and stranger with the discovery of student Liv Steele’s killer. Will this secret be kept as residents of the Vault head into their sophomore year? And what does that bloody secret have to do with the kidnapped hooded figure languishing in the basement? Season Two of Crackle’s sexy suspense series IN THE VAULT brings new mysteries, new twists, and new thrills to Woodlawn College. Cast: Audrey Whitby (The Thundermans), Sadie Kuwano (Fresh Off the Boat), Caleb Castille (NCIS: Los Angeles). Available: September 1st

: Things at Woodlawn College get stranger and stranger with the discovery of student Liv Steele’s killer. Will this secret be kept as residents of the Vault head into their sophomore year? And what does that bloody secret have to do with the kidnapped hooded figure languishing in the basement? Season Two of Crackle’s sexy suspense series IN THE VAULT brings new mysteries, new twists, and new thrills to Woodlawn College. Cast: Audrey Whitby (The Thundermans), Sadie Kuwano (Fresh Off the Boat), Caleb Castille (NCIS: Los Angeles). Available: September 1st Davey and Goliath – Season 1 : Davey and Goliath, produced by the creators of Grumby, have now come to life! These quirky, wholesome characters have been digitally restored and show timeless moral themes and Biblical values. Cast: Hal Smith (The Andy Griffith Show), Dick Beals (The Jetsons), Norma MacMillan (The Gumby Show). Available: September 1st

: Davey and Goliath, produced by the creators of Grumby, have now come to life! These quirky, wholesome characters have been digitally restored and show timeless moral themes and Biblical values. Cast: Hal Smith (The Andy Griffith Show), Dick Beals (The Jetsons), Norma MacMillan (The Gumby Show). Available: September 1st The Chosen – Season 1 : A charismatic fisherman drowning in debt. A troubled woman wrestling with real demons. A young tax collector ostracized by society. A religious leader questioning his faith tradition. Cast: Jonathan Roumie (Jesus Revolution), Elizabeth Tabish (The Son), Shahar Isaac (Madam Secretary). Available: September 1st

: A charismatic fisherman drowning in debt. A troubled woman wrestling with real demons. A young tax collector ostracized by society. A religious leader questioning his faith tradition. Cast: Jonathan Roumie (Jesus Revolution), Elizabeth Tabish (The Son), Shahar Isaac (Madam Secretary). Available: September 1st Talking About Success with Jack Canfield : Join Jack Canfield, founder of the billion-dollar Chicken Soup for the Soul brand and author of NY Times Bestseller “The Success Principles”, as he interviews special guests about their personal success journeys and how they are making an impact in the world by helping others experience more joy, fulfillment, and abundance in their lives. Host: Jack Canfield Available: Season 3 & 4 (September 1st), Seasons 5 & 6 (September 14th)

: Join Jack Canfield, founder of the billion-dollar Chicken Soup for the Soul brand and author of NY Times Bestseller “The Success Principles”, as he interviews special guests about their personal success journeys and how they are making an impact in the world by helping others experience more joy, fulfillment, and abundance in their lives. Host: Jack Canfield Available: Season 3 & 4 (September 1st), Seasons 5 & 6 (September 14th) Weekenders : A scheduling mix-up at an Airbnb brings four twenty-somethings together, each navigating the open waters of where, how, and with whom they’re supposed to be. Cast: Peyton Michelle Edwards (Goodbye Honey), Erik Bloomquist (She Came From the Woods), Ehad Berisha (Billions). Available: September 7th

: A scheduling mix-up at an Airbnb brings four twenty-somethings together, each navigating the open waters of where, how, and with whom they’re supposed to be. Cast: Peyton Michelle Edwards (Goodbye Honey), Erik Bloomquist (She Came From the Woods), Ehad Berisha (Billions). Available: September 7th Hunter S1-3 : When Rick Hunter, a renegade cop who takes justice into his own hands, partners with the stunning and rebellious Sgt. McCall, they set out to crack down on L.A.’s slimiest criminals. Cast: Fred Dryer (N.C.I.S.), Stepfanie Kramer (CSI: Crime Scene Investigations), Charles Hallahan (The Thing). Available: September 14th

: When Rick Hunter, a renegade cop who takes justice into his own hands, partners with the stunning and rebellious Sgt. McCall, they set out to crack down on L.A.’s slimiest criminals. Cast: Fred Dryer (N.C.I.S.), Stepfanie Kramer (CSI: Crime Scene Investigations), Charles Hallahan (The Thing). Available: September 14th The Danny Thomas Show – Season 4 & 5 : Danny Williams, a successful nightclub singer, encounters a variety of difficult and amusing situations when he tries to balance his career and his family. Cast: Danny Thomas (The Jazz Singer), Rusty Hamer (Green Acres), Marjorie Lord (The Love Boat) Available: September 14th

: Danny Williams, a successful nightclub singer, encounters a variety of difficult and amusing situations when he tries to balance his career and his family. Cast: Danny Thomas (The Jazz Singer), Rusty Hamer (Green Acres), Marjorie Lord (The Love Boat) Available: September 14th Sapphire & Steel – Seasons 1-6 : When time itself is threatened by the forces of evil, its time to call on Sapphire And Steel. Cast: David McCallum (The Great Escape), Joanna Lumley (Absolutely Fabulous), David Collings (Doctor Who). Available: September 14th

: When time itself is threatened by the forces of evil, its time to call on Sapphire And Steel. Cast: David McCallum (The Great Escape), Joanna Lumley (Absolutely Fabulous), David Collings (Doctor Who). Available: September 14th Definitely Divorcing : To divorce or not to divorce….that is the question. Definitely Divorcing is a romantic comedy that follows the lives of a group of co-workers who are struggling with that very question. Cast: Terri Abney (Atlanta), Rashan Ali (All the Queen’s Men), Carlos Aviles (Girls Girls). Available: September 21st

: To divorce or not to divorce….that is the question. Definitely Divorcing is a romantic comedy that follows the lives of a group of co-workers who are struggling with that very question. Cast: Terri Abney (Atlanta), Rashan Ali (All the Queen’s Men), Carlos Aviles (Girls Girls). Available: September 21st Steppin Back to Lov e : In this romantic dramedy, a once loving Chicago couple connected by dance, must use stepping to find each other again after their marriage is threatened by money and infidelity woes. Cast: Monique Coleman (High School Musical), Brely Evans (The Family Business), Darrin Dewitt Henson (Double Cross). Available: September 21st

: In this romantic dramedy, a once loving Chicago couple connected by dance, must use stepping to find each other again after their marriage is threatened by money and infidelity woes. Cast: Monique Coleman (High School Musical), Brely Evans (The Family Business), Darrin Dewitt Henson (Double Cross). Available: September 21st Anna’s Wild Life: When Anna and Colin bought Manor House Wildlife Park they inherited over one hundred rare and exotic animals. With no previous animal experience, the couple soon find that providing a decent quality of life for their new companions is much harder than they could ever have imagined. Adventures abound for Anna and her team as they get to grips with their sprawling wildlife collection. Host: Anna Ryder Richardson Available: September 1st

