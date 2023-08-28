DIRECTV is offering up an NFL Sunday Ticket deal

NFL Sunday Ticket is a big deal to a considerable swath of the American consumer base. The NFL, despite its ups and downs, is still one of the most popular sports in the United States. Nearly three decades ago, DIRECTV worked with the NFL to pioneer the inaugural NFL out-of-market package, delivering fans across the U.S. every out-of-market game on Sundays. They also worked together on content innovations like RedZone and the Game Mix channel, offering fans eight games at once or the ability to choose four games at a single time.

DIRECTV’s press release goes on to say:

Fast-forward to today, the pro football season is around the corner, preseason is wrapping up, and fantasy football drafts are in full swing. And after 30 years, DIRECTV remains the home for the “best all-around value and experience for NFL fans with today’s news that any new DIRECTV customer can get the 2023-2024 NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube package on us, a $399 value!“

“This is in addition to all new customers being able to sign up and receive the newly expanded DIRECTV Sports Pack on us for three months, which now includes NFL RedZone and NFL Network along with 50 additional sports channels. But wait, there’s more, as the newly launched DIRECTV Sports Central gives viewers the chance to switch between games seamlessly. And if you’re looking to catch the NFL action while out with fellow fans, DIRECTV is delivering NFL Sunday Ticket with EverPass Media and Thursday Night Football with Amazon in more than 300,000 bars and restaurants nationwide.”

“So, with NFL Sunday Ticket and its costly licensing price tag moving to Google this season, many platforms have provided in-market offers to their customers ranging from $50 – $200 in savings. With all the promos in the marketplace today, which brand really offers the best deal on NFL Sunday Ticket? Below is a breakdown of just some current NFL Sunday Ticket promo offers and sweepstakes, including DIRECTV.”

DIRECTV (Satellite or Via internet (with a Gemini device): $400 Reward Card w/ two-year DIRECTV agreement and proof of NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube purchase (a $399 value)

Verizon myPlan: Free when switching to an unlimited Verizon plan (must redeem between 8/11 to 12/13)

Comcast Rewards program: Eligible customers can get $100 / $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket / Max bundle: 4 months free Max when you purchase through YouTube TV

Frontier: Save $100 on NFL Sunday Ticket with Frontier Internet and YouTube TV

TCL: Up to $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket with purchase of an eligible Google TV from TCL, offer ends 9/19

Fan Duel – Offering new users $200 in bonus bets and $100 off Sunday NFL Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV after making your first cash wager of at least $5.

Anheuser-Busch: Giving away 2,000 1-year subscriptions

