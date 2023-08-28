They Live in 4K is currently $5 on Amazon

They Live is by far one of the best cult classics you could ever have the pleasure of watching. Of course, not everyone is so much into bad (good) movie making. But this John Carpenter film is among the best B-Movies on the planet and it is currently only $5 on Amazon (in 4K).

They Live is about a homeless drifter who goes to Los Angeles searching for a job. While out on the street, he sees a street preacher warning that “they” have recruited the rich and powerful to control humanity. The drifter finds employment at a construction site and is befriended by coworker Frank, who invites him to live in a shanty town soup kitchen led by a man named Gilbert.

The rest of the plot involves finding devices that show the true identity of the elite that rule, and then all hell breaks loose. I would rather not give out any spoilers, so we will leave it there. They Live stars Rowdy Piper, Keith David, and Meg Foster. The key cast listed below:

  • Roddy Piper as Nada
  • Keith David as Frank Armitage
  • Meg Foster as Holly Thompson
  • Raymond St. Jacques as Street Preacher
  • George Buck Flower as Drifter / Collaborator
  • Peter Jason as Gilbert
  • Sy Richardson as Black Revolutionary
  • Susan Blanchard as Ingenue
  • Norman Alden as Construction Foreman
  • Kerry Rossall as 2nd Unit Guard
One of the best lines in the movie is when Piper says, “I’m here to chew bubble gum and kick some ass. And I’m all out of bubble gum.”

