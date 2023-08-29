IFA 2023: Ferrari teams up with Bang & Olufsen on a new audio collection

Ferrari, there’s not a soul in modern culture who doesn’t know that name. Bang & Olufsen is also a well-known luxury audio brand with a rich pedigree as well. Now, the two premium companies are teaming up to bring you the Bang & Olufsen Ferrari collection.

This new collaboration between these two high-end companies is producing four products, outlined below. Both brands have been at the cutting edge of innovation for more than half a century. Bang & Olufsen has shaped the global sound and vision landscape since 1925 from Struer, Denmark, and Ferrari has been disrupting the automotive industry since 1947 from Maranello, Italy. Over 150 years of innovation between both brands have been honed and curated into this collaboration.

The collection is a departure from Bang & Olufsen’s traditional approach, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Bang & Olufsen, Christoffer Poulsen, explains: “Our classic speakers are meant to naturally blend in with people’s homes while also standing out for their beautiful design. This collection is different. They’re statement pieces. Much like supercars, they make themselves seen and heard everywhere they go”.

Here’s what the Bang & Olufsen press release had to say about the Ferrari collection:

The B&O Ferrari Collection

Beosound 2

Beosound 2 delivers a 360-degree home audio experience that fills any space it is placed into. Its design is flexible to allow for floor, table or shelf placement, and it can be moved easily from room to room. Active RoomSense and built-in proximity sensors match the beauty of Beosound 2 with smart technology, whilst a high-grade aluminum cone that houses the speaker provides a seamless look, and super sound acoustics.

In The Ferrari Collection, Beosound 2 is anodized at Bang & Olufsen’s Factory 5 in Struer, reimagining the design in Ferrari signature red. The aluminum body is polished to provide a high shine, enhancing the richness of the red shade. The iconic Ferrari emblem sits below the grille, completing this edition.

Pricing: £4,449 / €4,999 / $4,999

Beoplay H95

Beoplay H95 is Bang & Olufsen’s flagship headphone, providing best-in-class sound and innovation. The custom titanium drivers deliver punchier sound than ever before, and adaptive active noise cancellation allows the wearer to adjust it by simply rotating the earcup aluminum ring. Finished with soft lambskin leather, and 38 hours of non-stop listening, Beoplay H95 is made to last.

The headphones incorporate Ferrari’s jet-black shade, a timeless classic, with laser-etched Bang & Olufsen and Ferrari’s Prancing Horse logos to match. Under the earcups, the titanium speaker grilles have been anodized in a rich red hue, specifically selected for this collaboration.

Pricing: £1,149 / €1,299 / $1,299

Besound Explore

Beosound Explore is a portable speaker, perfect for the outdoors. With an IP67 rating, meaning that it is fully dust and waterproof, Beosound Explore is made to be taken anywhere and everywhere. With Bluetooth and Fast Pairing, music is always one click away, and lasts all day with up to 27 hours of playtime.

Now, Beosound Explore comes with Ferrari’s laser-etched Prancing Horse, and a striking black carabiner for any adventure. The two-layer body of the speaker is anodized in red and black so that the grille stands out instantly against the dark interior.

Pricing: £219 / €249 / $249

Beoplay EX

Beoplay EX, Bang & Olufsen’s most powerful true wireless earphones, boast active noise cancellation, unrivalled sound, and comes complete with a wireless charging case for up to 20 hours of on-the-go listening. Six microphones and intelligent beam-forming technology means that Beoplay EX can be used for taking business calls and enjoying music in equal measure.

For the Ferrari Collection, the right earbud houses a striking black foiled logo of the Ferrari emblem, sitting under glass poured in the iconic red, cut and polished to provide a mirror-like shine.

Pricing: £449 / €499 / $499

The Ferrari Collection will be available online on B&O’s website and Ferrari’s website and physical stores.

