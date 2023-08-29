IFA 2023: TCL announces its NXTPAPER smartphones, the 40 NXTPAPER series

The latest NXTPAPER smartphones offer industry-leading eye comfort and are hardware certified by TÜV for low harmful blue light. Users can enjoy daily binge-watching while having a more comfortable full color paper-like viewing experience.

Additionally, an integrated sensor automatically adjusts display brightness and color temperature based on time and environment to provide suitable visual experiences and soft light at night, further elevating overall eye comfort.

The smartphone display with its reflection-free TÜV certification offers anti-glare functionality, achieved by producing a paper-like matte effect texture. Paired with a fingerprint smudge-resistant feature, it makes reading whilst simultaneously enjoying a sunny day outdoors more comfortable than ever before. The full color electronic display comes with a specially designed NXTPAPER UI, providing users the flexibility to choose between full-color manga or a black- and-white experience to suit their individual preferences.

Here’s what the TCL press release had to say about these new devices:

TCL 40 NXTPAPER

Engineered with a focus on entertainment and creativity without compromising eye comfort, the TCL 40 NXTPAPER smartphone comes with a 6.78” FHD+ NXTPAPER display, dual speakers, and 3D boom sound powered by DTS for an immersive audiovisual experience. The smartphone features a 32MP selfie camera, to capture striking detail and unique expressions, with a single click. The versatile 50MP rear triple camera system, complete with a 5MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor, effortlessly allows users to take landscapes, portraits, and intricate details with crystal-clear clarity.

Whether it’s jotting notes, sketching, or checking off that “to-do” list, the amazing paper-like display experience becomes even more authentic and effortless when combined with the TCL 40 NXTPAPER’s compatible T-pen1. A sleek 7.89mm design plus a stylish 2D back cover make the device comfortable to hold. It boasts 256GB storage and 8GB RAM with an additional 8GB virtual RAM expansion, the largest class in this smartphone price category, enabling the user to swiftly multitask applications, improving productivity.

TCL 40 NXTPAPER 5G

Made for the quintessential professional looking to stay connected at all times, the TCL 40 NXTPAPER 5G delivers exceptional eye comfort and lightning fast 5G connectivity to breeze through tasks with ease whilst on-the-go. The stand-out 6.6″ HD+ NXTPAPER display coupled with the paper-like viewing experience and the NXTPAPER UI make it an ideal choice for extended reading and document handling. The 256GB storage comes with 6GB RAM that can be further augmented with an additional 6GB virtual RAM expansion, for simultaneous task management and efficient performance across productivity apps, multimedia entertainment, and more.

The device is equipped with a versatile rear camera system inclusive of a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The intuitive AI camera transforms every capture into a professional-looking shot. It further impresses with its AI Color Video mode, a unique feature that renders video backgrounds in black and white while maintaining 1 T-pen is an optional accessory the subject in vivid color. An 8MP front camera not only meets business needs by guaranteeing high-quality video conferencing but also satisfies personal ones, making this a versatile device suited to work and downtime.

Pricing and Availability

TCL 40 NXTPAPER: €199, going on sale first in Europe in September, coming to more countries globally this year.

TCL 40 NXTPAPER 5G: €249 going on sale first in Europe in October, coming to more countries globally this year.

