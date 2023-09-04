Coming to Tubi September 2023: Sylvester Stallone heads up The Expendables

In 2019, we started our Coming to Tubi series of articles, but it didn’t last very long because Tubi did not provide their monthly lists. Since then, our streaming guides have grown to include Plex, IMDb TV, and Crackle. But Coming to Tubi was back in April 2022, and we now have the Coming to Tubi September 2023 edition for you. Here comes the Sylvester Stallone crew, The Expendables.

Like our “New On Netflix” and “Lights, Camera…Crackle series”, Coming to Tubi September 2023 highlights some new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service so you can plan your month accordingly. Sylvester Stallone stars in all three The Expendables movies, all currently playing on Tubi!

Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app on various devices, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, etc. So let’s get into our Coming to Tubi September 2023 edition!

Tubi Originals

Tubi Originals August 2023

Action

THE VIGILANTE 9/8 When a Marine returns home from deployment overseas, she goes to war against human traffickers who have kidnapped her 13-year-old sister. SAFEHOUSE 9/28 After Carla’s brother is murdered, she goes on the run and becomes trapped in a cat-and-mouse game with the CIA, the government, and the cartel.

Comedy

THE FREAK BROTHERS SEASON 2 (Part II) 9/24 THE FREAK BROTHERS chronicles the escapades of a trio of stoner anti-establishment characters and their smartass cat who wake up from a 50-year nap after smoking a magical strain of weed in 1969, and must adjust to life with a new family in present-day San Francisco. In the second season, the Freaks and Kitty’s Mary Jane-fueled misadventures will take them from their high school reunion to matching wits with Mark Zuckerberg, settling old scores with Mitch McConnell, and battling Seth Rogen in a Pot Brownie Bake-Off contest.

Documentary

QUEEN OF CRYPTO 9/6 She promised a new future with her revolutionary new cryptocurrency. But her $4 billion empire was all a fraud, milking investors, and sending her on the run as a global fugitive. TMZ NO BS: HOLLYWOOD’S MESSIEST DIVORCES 9/13 Not every Hollywood wedding is a storybook romance. TMZ examines the celebrity divorces that shocked the world.

Thriller

TWISTED MARRIAGE THERAPIST 9/7 A couple seeks counseling to save their marriage with a caring therapist, but the husband soon realizes that she is obsessed with his wife and will do anything to get her. WHAT HAPPENS IN THE DARK 9/14 When the past catches up to Trevor, a businessman and husband, he becomes haunted by his repeated betrayal of loved ones. DEADLY MIDWIFE 9/15 Lauren and Anthony hire a new midwife after their last one mysteriously disappears, but things may not be as they appear. VICIOUS AFFAIR 9/21 Skyler’s perfect life is uprooted when her best friend Camilla falls in love with her husband Kenneth. ACCUSED 9/22 After internet sleuths falsely accuse Harri of being a wanted terrorist, he must fight for survival against a deadly home invasion.

Coming To Tubi September 2023

Action

Sylvester Stallone leads this all-star cast

“12 Rounds”

“Cold Pursuit”

“Commando (1985)”

“Contraband”

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”

“Godzilla Vs. Kong”

“Hitman: Agent 47”

“Midnight In Switchgrass”

“Pompeii (2014)”

“Skyscraper”

“The Expendables 2”

“The Expendables 3’”

“The Expendables”

“The Marine”

“The Rundown”

“Unleashed”

“Walking Tall (2004)”

Art House

“Bad Education”

“Biutiful”

“Broken Embraces”

“Full Metal Jacket”

“Incendies”

“La Bamba”

“The Graduate”

Black Cinema

“Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son”

“Booty Call”

“How Stella Got Her Groove Back”

“In The Mix”

“Jackie Brown” (9/30)

“Johnson Family Vacation”

“Juwanna Mann”

“Meet The Blacks”

“Notorious (2009)”

“The Nutty Professor”

“Nutty Professor Ii: The Klumps”

“Roll Bounce”

“Stomp The Yard”

“Stomp The Yard: Homecoming”

“The Color Purple”

“The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2”

“To Sleep With Anger”

“You Got Served”

Comedy

“21 Jump Street (2012)”

“A Knight’s Tale”

“Ace Ventura: Pet Detective”

“Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls”

“American Graffiti”

“Bringing Down The House”

“Get Hard” – 9/9

“Girls Trip”

“Half Baked”

“Hall Pass”

“Hooking Up” -9/4

“Joe Dirt (2001)”

“Just Friends”

“Magic Mike”

“Magic Mike XXL”

“More American Graffiti”

“Mrs. Doubtfire”

“The Internship”

“The Watch (2012)”

“The Waterboy”

“You, Me And Dupree”

Documentary

“Best Of Enemies: Buckley Vs. Vidal”

“Conan O’Brien: Can’t Stop”

“Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room”

“Outrage”

“The Defiant Ones”

“Whitey: United States Of America V. James J Bulger”

Drama

“Akeelah And The Bee”

“American Heist (2015)”

“Deliverance”

“From Prada To Nada”

“God’s Not Dead”

“The Guardian”

“Hidden Figures”

“Julie & Julia”

“The Lincoln Lawyer”

“The Program”

“Wind River”

Horror

“30 Days Of Night (2007)”

“Anatomy”

“Anatomy 2”

“Bones”

“Evil Dead Ii”

“Get Out”

“Halloween (2018)”

“Idle Hands”

“It (Stephen King’s – 1990)”

“Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark”

“Sinister”

“The Last House On The Left”

“The Strangers”

“Vacancy (2007)”

“Vacancy 2: The First Cut”

Korean Drama

“3-Iron”

“Decibel”

“Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter…And Spring”

Kids & Family

“Annie (1982)”

“Anpanman (Franchise)”

“Casper (1995)”

“Casper And Wendy’s Ghostly Adventures”

“Casper’s Scare School”

“Four Kids And It”

“Little Big League”

“The Kid Who Would Be King”

“The Longshots”

“The Perfect Man”

“The Space Between Us”

Romance

“Chasing Papi”

“Fools Rush In”

“In The Heights”

“Moulin Rouge”

“Poetic Justice (1993)”

“Sex And The City”

“The Perfect Guy”

“Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins”

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

“Don’t Let Go”

“Hellboy (2019)”

“I, Robot”

“Looper”

“Maze Runner: The Death Cure”

“Seventh Son”

“The 5th Wave”

“The Book Of Eli”

Thriller

“Addicted”

“Down A Dark Hall”

“Inside Man”

“Insomnia”

“Killer Joe”

“The Client”

“The Pelican Brief”

“The Poison Rose”

Western

“Dances With Wolves”

“The Longest Drive”

“Unforgiven”

