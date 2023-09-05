Cabrini is the next film from Sound of Freedom director Alejandro Monteverde

Angel Studios has announced the release of Cabrini—the second Angel Studios release from Sound of Freedom Director Alejandro Monteverde. Cabrini will launch in theaters nationwide on March 8, 2024.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

“Francesca Cabrini is one of the most inspiring and influential figures in modern history, and yet few know her story. Faced with seemingly insurmountable life obstacles, Cabrini chose instead to focus on how she could change the status quo in her time, and her impact on the world is still felt today,” said Liz Ellis, Chief Operating Officer at Angel Studios. “We’re thrilled to be able to share her unbelievable story in theaters this Spring. This will be our second collaboration with Sound of Freedom Director Alejandro Monteverde—and the Angel Guild gave this film even higher ratings than Sound of Freedom. Our community has high expectations for this project.”

Directed by Alejandro Monteverde (Sound of Freedom), Cabrini shares the story of Francesca Cabrini, a poor, audacious Italian immigrant who became one of the great entrepreneurs of the 19th century. Through her willpower, courage, compassion, and business skill, she overcame sexism and violent anti-Italian bigotry while fighting against an establishment seeking to hold her back.

The film stars Cristiana Dell’Anna (Gomorrah, Trust), John Lithgow (Third Rock from the Sun, Footloose, The Old Man), David Morse (The Green Mile, The Rock, St. Elsewhere), Giancarol Giannini (Quantum of Solace, Casino Royale), and Federico Castelluccio (The Sopranos, El Cantante).

Monteverde’s Sound of Freedom continues to perform well at the box office and has been released in more theaters overseas. He’s going to have a ton of expectations on his shoulders for this film, so it will be interesting to see how it does.

