Marantz announces its new STEREO 70s 2-channel Hi-Fi receiver

Marantz, an industry-leading audio brand, continues its 70-year legacy of creating remarkable sound experiences with the introduction of the all-new STEREO 70s 2-Channel Hi-Fi Receiver. Designed to perform like a full-sized amplifier, the slim and clean design of the STEREO 70s elevates any home theater and is matched by the signature warm, rich, and detailed sound enthusiasts and luxury indulgers have come to expect from Marantz.

STEREO 70s features the premium craftsmanship and timeless style of Marantz while integrating the latest in audio technology to deliver the ultimate immersive home listening experience, including:

Hyper-Dynamic Amplifier Modules (HDAMs), developed to dramatically outperform traditional chip-based op-amps found in conventional audio products.

The bold performance and sound quality of a full-size amplifier from a space-saving compact 4.1-inch-tall chassis that fits where conventional components cannot. Connect up to two loudspeaker pairs, which can be played separately or together.

Six HDMI inputs including three that are 8K compatible, and an HDMI output that supports ARC, to ensure connectivity with current and future video and gaming components.

Compatibility with 192kHz 24-bit digital audio and DSD files, providing enthusiasts with access to the most precise high-resolution digital decoding available.

HEOS® Built-In technology that enables users to access their favorite streaming content and enjoy music throughout the home when connected to other HEOS-enabled devices.

The Marantz STEREO 70s will be available beginning September 5 for $1,000 at Marantz.com and select retailers. Be sure to check out the company’s website to find out more about this and other products.

