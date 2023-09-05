Denon announces its new 8K AVR-X6800H audio/video receiver

Denon, a world-renowned leader in high-quality audio equipment, has announced the launch of the AVR-X6800H audio/video receiver (AVR). Designed and manufactured to the highest standards in Japan, the AVR-X6800H uses the full suite of audio and video technologies to serve as the foundation for the ultimate home theater.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

AVR-X6800H features 11.4 channels of amplification, 3D audio, 8K video and 140 watts per channel of legendary Denon power to ensure a dynamic, highly detailed entertainment experience. Additionally, the AVR-X6800H has added flexibility in preamplifier mode, with up to 13.4 channel processing.

Envelops listeners with Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X®, IMAX Enhanced and Auro 3D. Dolby Surround, DTS Neural:X and Auro-Matic upmixer optimize legacy content.

8K video is supported on all 7 HDMI inputs and two HDMI outputs. With HLG, HDR, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dynamic HDR pass-through, users can expect unmatched performance.

Equipped with HEOS®, enabling users to access streaming music services and share with HEOS-enabled speakers in other rooms.

Offers many setup and configuration options to accommodate any space. Audyssey room correction is included, and optional Dirac Live upgradability is available (fee required).

The AVR-X6800H AVR will be available for purchase at the beginning of 2024. Be sure to check out the Denon website for more on this product and many more.

What do you think of this new AVR? Are you in the market? How many people in our audience are still using AV equipment like this? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.