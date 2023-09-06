Logitech G expands PRO series lineup with new TKL keyboard and gaming mouse

Following up on the launch of the Logitech G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Headset earlier this year, the company has unveiled a new TKL keyboard and super light gaming mouse.

As with the gaming headset released earlier this year, Logitech G worked with hundreds of esports professionals to help create the new Logitech G PRO X TKL LIGHTSPEED Gaming Keyboard and Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 Gaming Mouse.

“The exciting new PRO Series portfolio represents a pure and uncompromised product collection, designed for maximum performance of elite esports professionals and the most competitive gamers playing at the peak of potentia. These products exemplify our commitment to pushing the limits of performance, speed, and reliability, which is only made possible through our multi-year, collaborative design process with professional esports athletes. Our elite athlete partners help design, develop and test our products, ensuring they deliver the highest level of performance, quality and cutting-edge innovation.” Brent Barry, Head of Esports and PRO Series at Logitech G

The Logitech G PRO X TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard, as the name implies, is a tenkeyless form factor. It features programmable keys, LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting, dedicated media controls and volume roller, as well as wireless LIGHTSPEED USB, Bluetooth, or USB-C to USB-A wired connectivity. Dual-shot PBT keycaps are standard on this keyboard, alongside an included carrying case. Gamers can choose between tactile (GX Brown), linear (GX Red), or clicky (GX Blue) switches to suit their play style.

The Logitech G PRO X TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard.

New hybrid optical-mechanical LIGHTFORCE Hybrid Switches combine precision, performance, and reliability in the new Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 Gaming Mouse. The mouse is also powered by the brand new HERO 2 Senosr which features up to 32,000 DPO and over 500 inches per second tracking. Again, as the name implies, it is superlight, weighing only 60 grams.

The Logitech G HUB app is also getting a few updates alongside the recent hardware launch. These include:

New sensitivity UI in G HUB and OMM for configuring DPI with full presets, separate X/Y axis controls, and more.

HERO 2 sensor that can copy settings from one mouse to the other to make sure you get the exact DPI from your old mouse.

Programmable F keys as G keys on the PRO X 2 Keyboard to enable control of your whole desktop. Change mouse DPI preset, execute multibuy macros, combine spells and abilities, and even control your stream through powerful plugins, including those from Streamlabs.

The PRO X TKL gaming keyboard (SRP: $199), PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 gaming mouse (SRP: $159) and PRO X 2 gaming headset (SRP: $249) are now available on LogitechG.com and in the US, Canada and select markets worldwide. All three are available in black, white, and a new pink colourway. Check back in the coming weeks for our full review!

Top and bottom view of the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 Gaming Mouse.

