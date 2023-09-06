PowerA gets into ambient lighting game, upgrades Spectra Infinity controller to control them

RGB ALL THE THINGS! (Sorry, I couldn’t resist!) PowerA, a popular gaming accessory maker, has announced new ambient RGB LED light strips as well as an upgrade to its Spectra Infinity controller, allowing it to control them.

First off, the PowerA Lumectra series RGB LED light strips are available in two lengths: a 4-foot strip bundled with the upgraded controller and a stand-alone 18-foot strip to allow for even more lighting customization options. The strips feature up to 24 colours, and are just the beginning of PowerA’s new Lumectra Zone ecosystem of lighting accessories.

The 18-foot PowerA Lumectra RGB LED light strip.

The upgraded Spectra Infinity controller, now dubbed the Advantage Wired Controller with Lumectra, is officially licensed for Xbox Series X|S and works on Windows 10/11 as well. In addition to adding an additional lighting zone, impulse triggers, and a USB-C connection, the new controller also boasts a built-in IR transmitter to control the Lumectra RGB LED light strips. In addition, the IR transmitted can be used to seamlessly control other compatible light strip LEDs as well.

The Advantage Wired Controler for Xbox Series X|S with Lumectra is available in black and white on PowerA.com, Amazon, and other retailers for $44.99. The bundle with the included 4-foot RGB LED strip retails for $54.99 while the 18-foot strip is available for $19.99.

The Advantage Wired Controler for Xbox Series X|S with Lumectra.

