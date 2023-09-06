GoPro announces its new HERO12 Black + and Max Lens Mod 2.0

Action cameras, believe it or not, are still a massive part of video content creation. GoPro is, unquestionably, the most recognizable name in this market. Even action cameras that aren’t made by the company are still called by its name, sort of like web searches are called Googling.

Now, GoPro has announced its new HERO12 Black + and Max Lens Mod 2.0 accessory. The newest flagship camera has an MSRP of $399.99. The company says that it builds on the groundbreaking performance of the predecessor, enabling up to 2x longer runtimes. A redesigned power management system, high dynamic range (HDR) video in 5.3K and 4K resolution video, support for Bluetooth audio devices, including Apple AirPods and improved HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilization are just a few upgrades.

Here’s what the rest of the Go Pro press release had to say.

“An exciting addition to HERO12 Black’s new capabilities is the new Max Lens Mod 2.0 accessory, which enables the market’s widest 177° field of view at 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. Max Lens Mod 2.0 can capture video and photos in three field-of-view settings—Max Wide, Max SuperView and the all-new, hyper-immersive Max HyperView—fully exploiting HERO12 Black’s extra-large 8:7 sensor to enable perspectives that are 36% wider when capturing widescreen video and 48% taller when capturing vertical video, when compared to HER012 Black’s standard lens.”

“These market leading wide-angle perspectives are ideal for capturing everything from “feels like you’re there” first-person perspectives of your favorite sports and activities to dream-like immersion in natural settings when traveling or adventuring with friends and family outdoors. Max Lens Mod 2.0 features 2x more scratch resistant glass than its predecessor, along with a durable hydrophobic lens coating that wicks water drops away.”

“HERO12 Black resets the bar for immersive life-capture,” says CEO and Founder Nicholas Woodman. “Our new flagship camera is the culmination of GoPro’s 21 years of experience and our passion for helping you capture and share your life in an immersive, dream-like way that makes you and your audience feel like you’re right there again, reliving your favorite experiences in vivid detail.”

HERO12 Black features many new, powerful pro-minded capabilities that will also benefit more casual users thanks to their intuitive and convenient design:

Wireless audio support for Apple AirPods and other Bluetooth® audio devices such as earbuds, headphones, and microphones—great for vlogging, scene narration and issuing voice commands to control your HERO12 Black from a distance

GP-Log with available LUTs for more control and color grading in post-production

Wireless timecode sync an unlimited number of HERO12 Black cameras for easy multi-camera editing with Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premier and other leading editing apps

Optimized encoding that delivers smaller file sizes with no compromise to image quality

HERO12 Black is available today for preorder on GoPro.com for $399.99 as well as Max Lens Mod 2.0 for $99.99, or $79.99 for GoPro subscribers. Both products will be available in stores worldwide on September. 13.

