SoundMAGIC announces its P60BT Hybrid ANC headphones

SoundMAGIC has announced global availability of its P60BT Hybrid ANC headphones with 40mm drivers, aptX HD, Hybrid ANC, and 50-hours of playback time. With an attractive and affordable price of £99.99/$189.96/€149 these headphones hit the right note for many headphone buyers out there.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The P60BT has been developed to deliver premium audio and features in an affordable package. 40mm custom-made drivers deliver a dynamic sound, tuned for maximum engagement and clarity, in a way that SoundMAGIC is best known for. The design of the headphones ensures a comfortable and fatigue-free fit, with soft memory foam earpads, and the headband covered with a soft silicone coating chosen by SoundMAGIC for its durability – especially when compared to the more typical PU leather material used on most headphone models.

Here’s what the rest of the SoundMAGIC press release had to say:

As for features, the P60BT can be used in one of three modes: Normal, ANC and Ambient. The Hybrid ANC technology uses internal and external microphones to reduce a wider range of frequencies when compared to standard ANC. With Ambient mode selected, ambient awareness is increased and users can hear their surroundings without having to remove the headphones. aptX HD compatibility as well as AAC and SBC means that users will get the best audio quality delivered from their device. And aptX Low Latency provides gamers with lightning speed wireless audio so they won’t miss a thing.

Get the most out of the P60BT for longer with up to 50 hours of playback from a fully charged battery, and up to 45 hours with ANC activated. Users can also make the most of the quick-charge feature when needed, and get an additional 5 hours of playtime from just 10 minutes of charging. A USB-C cable is supplied in the box.

Using intuitive touch controls, the P60BT is easy to use. Play and pause tracks, or take phone calls with a double tap, swipe right or left to skip audio, and swipe up or down for volume control. Users can also activate the voice assistant with three taps. SoundMAGIC has intentionally disabled 1-touch controls to avoid accidental control activation.

The P60BT can also be used as a wired headphone, and a 3.5mm audio cable is provided for those wishing to do so. The cable has a built-in high-quality boom microphone, making the P60BT suitable for gaming and conference calls. Also supplied is a tough carry case, and the P60BT can fold up for easy and safe storage when not in use.

Quick Specs:

Bluetooth Technology: Bluetooth 5.2

Driver: 40mm Dynamic, Neodymium

Codec Support: aptX, aptX HD, AAC, SBC

Transmission Range: Up to 15m

Playtime: Up to 50h

Playtime with ANC: Up to 45h

Battery: 800mAh Li-ion Polymer

What do you think of these SoundMAGIC headphones? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.