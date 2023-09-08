New on Netflix September 8-14: Get a behind-the-scenes look at professional wrestling

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between September 8-14th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in September if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix September 8-14th list, which is headlined by Wrestlers, a behind-the-scenes look at the world of professional wrestling.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in September. The following games are now available for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Samurai Shodown: Focus your mind. Draw your blade. Embrace death. Anticipate, disarm and attack your opponent to taste sweet victory in this classic fighting reboot.

LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed: Captain Redbeard, Princess Storm or Hot Dog Man? Assemble a dream team of minifigures to explore, battle enemies and build sets in this adventure game.

WrestleQuest: Slam your way to the top! Draw inspiration from wrestling icons to perfect your signature entrance, moves and style in this role-playing adventure.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in September but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

The Devil’s Plan (NETFLIX SERIES): In this competition of intelligence, contestants face off in games of wit and strategy to be crowned winner and go home with the ultimate prize.

Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This documentary delves into the unanswered questions surrounding the trial of Jessica Wongso — years after the death of her best friend, Mirna Salihin.

Song of the Bandits (NETFLIX SERIES): In the lawless land of Gando, fierce bandits will stop at nothing to fight for their precious homeland and loved ones — even if it means life or death.

Vasco Rossi: Living It (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Italy's most beloved rock star Vasco Rossi grants unprecedented access to intimate details of his personal life and successful career over the decades.

Italy’s most beloved rock star Vasco Rossi grants unprecedented access to intimate details of his personal life and successful career over the decades. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (NETFLIX FILM): A beloved Roald Dahl story about a rich man who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling.

And now for the Netflix September 8-14th list:

September 8

A Time Called You (NETFLIX SERIES): A grieving woman magically travels through time to 1998, where she meets a man with an uncanny resemblance to her late love.

Burning Body (NETFLIX SERIES): When a police officer is murdered and set on fire, all eyes focus on two other agents: his girlfriend and her lover. Inspired by true events.

Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1 (NETFLIX FAMILY) 🇺🇸: Ash, Pikachu and their two friends Misty and Brock travel around helping Pokémon in need — all while being watched by a guardian in the sky.

Rosa Peral's Tapes (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This true-crime documentary film features Rosa Peral's first interview from prison since she was convicted of murdering her partner aided by an ex-lover.

Selling The OC: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): O Group agents work to keep their eyes on the prize as they meet a potential new teammate, battle red-hot rumors and test the real estate waters in Cabo.

O Group agents work to keep their eyes on the prize as they meet a potential new teammate, battle red-hot rumors and test the real estate waters in Cabo. Spy Ops (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Intelligence operatives from MI6 to the CIA share insider stories of spy craft, Cold War campaigns, and coups carried out by covert agents.

September 12

Glow Up: Season 5 (NETFLIX SERIES): A new batch of aspiring makeup artists draw, contour and blend their way to a big career break in this creative and colorful reality competition series.

Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here (NETFLIX COMEDY): A new stand-up comedy special from Michelle Wolf.

A new stand-up comedy special from Michelle Wolf. The Wolf of Wall Street 🇨🇦

September 13

Class Act (NETFLIX SERIES): A relentlessly ambitious working-class man becomes one of France’s most controversial public figures in this fictionalized biopic about Bernard Tapie.

Freestyle (NETFLIX FILM): In need of cash for time in the recording studio, a rising rap star with a criminal past sets up a risky drug deal that could cost him everything.

In need of cash for time in the recording studio, a rising rap star with a criminal past sets up a risky drug deal that could cost him everything. Wrestlers (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): At a storied professional wrestling organization, new owners and a roster of rising stars strive to make an impact beyond the ring in this behind-the-scenes docuseries into the world of wrestling.

September 14

Barbie – A Touch of Magic: Season 1

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (NETFLIX FILM): Appointed to teach the Grand Duchess's timid son the intricacies of seduction, a love connoisseur finds himself in a scandal — and a romance of his own.

Once Upon a Crime (NETFLIX FILM): While at the royal ball with Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood finds herself in the middle of a mystery. Can she solve the case before midnight strikes?

While at the royal ball with Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood finds herself in the middle of a mystery. Can she solve the case before midnight strikes? Thursday’s Widows (NETFLIX SERIES): Teresa finds her husband and his two best friends dead in the lavish community where they live. As the truth comes to light, so will dark secrets.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada September 8-14th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

