CEDIA Expo 2023: SKYWORTH Clarus S1 Full Sun Outdoor TV brings the nits

Our CEDIA Expo 2023 coverage continues and now we turn our attention from indoor home theater, to outdoor home theater. Outdoor TVs have gotten better over the past few years. You used to have to buy these sorts of TVs from a custom shop or buy an enclosure for your existing TV. Now, companies like SKYWORTH are building their own outdoor TVs.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

These TVs are becoming more affordable as the company builds their own enclosure to protect the display and electronics from the weather. SKYWORTH says the Clarus S1 is the first outdoor TV with Google TV. The ruggedly designed “full sun” LED TV is ideal for the custom installation marketplace. It is available in 75- and 65-inch versions and features industry-leading brightness and a 100W 8-speaker soundbar.

Its robust design and build make it ideal for outdoor entertainment, including watching movies, sports, or gaming. The introduction of the Clarus S1 is the first of several lifestyle TV product introductions planned for the next six months by SKYWORTH.

With a suggested retail price of $6,999 for the 75-inch and $4,999 for the 65-inch, the SKYWORTH Clarus TV offers a high-value, no-compromise option for the custom integrator market. Thanks to its fantastic brightness of 3,000 nits and its anti-glare properties, the picture remains clear even under direct sunlight, outperforming both mainstream full and partial sun TV models on the market that have an average of 2,000 nits. This is a big deal, while 2,000 nits is great, 3,000 nits is outstanding for outdoor use.

The SKYWORTH Clarus S1 was designed to withstand the demands of being installed outside for long periods of time – even in extreme weather. It operates in temperatures ranging from -4°F to 122°F while in use and from -20°F to 130°F at rest, making it an all-weather investment.

The dustproof and waterproof metal enclosure boasts an IP66 rating – currently the highest level of moisture protection for an IP-rated enclosure. In addition, the SKYWORTH Clarus S1 has an industry-leading IK10 impact-resistance rating for durability, longevity, and accidental impact. To assist with the handling and installation of the 150 lb. plus class televisions, the TV has two built-in handles on the back of the display.

The Clarus S1’s soundbar features Dolby Audio surround sound technology, creating an immersive and inviting listening experience. The 8-speaker audio system is powered by 100 Watts of amplification and utilizes the latest advanced audio processing technology. It also features bidirectional Bluetooth technology to easily connect to mobile phones or other devices.

