RIG’s 900 MAX HX Wireless Gaming Headset world’s first to offer personalized Dolby Atmos experience

Companies are constantly trying to one-up the competition. The latest wireless gaming headset from RIG, the 900 MAX HX for Xbox and PC, is the world’s first to feature a personalized Dolby Atmos headphone experience. It also boasts dual wireless connectivity with Bluetooth audio and a seamless charging base station.

When gaming in Dolby Atmos on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or PC, the RIG 900 MAX HX unlocks an “exceptional” Dolby Atmos experience with the companion Dolby Personalization mobile app. By inputting your head and body type, the app offers up a customer personal profile tailored for each user.

“Innovation is born from understanding the demands of gamers. The 900 MAX embodies our commitment to crafting a definitive gaming headset that delivers exceptional wireless performance across all their devices and tailors the audio experience to each player.” NACON Head of Development for RIG, Jack Reynolds

In addition to being able to use the headset on your Xbox console and PC, you can also use it via Bluetooth 5.1 on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Gamers can also cycle between Game, Bluetooth, or Dual-Mode depending on your preferences. Battery life is important for wireless gaming headsets as well, and the RIG 900 MAX HX offers up to 50 hours of battery life while using the 2.4GHz dongle or up to 60 hours via Bluetooth.

The RIG 900 MAX HX Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox/PC with personalized Dolby Atmos.

Key features of the RIG 900 MAX HX Wireless Gaming Headset include:

Officially licensed for Xbox and featuring a universal wireless adapter compatible with PlayStation™ and PC.

Dual-mode wireless maximizes compatibility by combining a low-latency 2.4GHz USB-A wireless adapter with Bluetooth connectivity.

Seamlessly answer calls, receive notifications, or listen to music from your mobile phone via Bluetooth connection in between gaming sessions.

Personalize your Dolby Atmos headphone experience through the Dolby Personalization app.

Extruded steel headband offers advanced stability and durability.

Enjoy marathon gaming with SNAP-FIT earcups designed to create a perfect fit with no adjustment needed, and dual-material ear cushions for increased comfort and noise isolation.

Experience all-day and all-night gaming with up to 60-hour Bluetooth battery life and up to 50 hours when connected via a low-latency 2.4GHz wireless dongle.

The convenient base station provides seamless charging

Unlock advanced customization with the 900 MAX Navigator app, including equalizer settings, microphone sensitivity, wireless modes, and more.

Noise rejection microphone delivers crystal clear voice pickup, and the flip-to-mute function automatically mutes your voice when flipped up.

The RIG 900 MAX HX is available from Best Buy and RIGGAMING.com with an MSRP of $249.99. Check back in the coming weeks as we’ll hopefully be receiving a review unit to try out the new features.

What do you think about the RIG 900 MAX HX Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox and PC with personalized Dolby Atmos? Are you going to be picking a pair up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.