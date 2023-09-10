Revenge Movies: Twenty of the best to watch right now

It’s been a bit since we’ve published one of our twenty best lists. Now that IFA 2023 and CEDIA Expo 2023 are done and gone, we can get back to it. Let’s dive into twenty of the best revenge movies to watch right now.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Revenge is a dish best served on the silver screen, and cinema has produced some unforgettable tales of vengeance over the years. From classic tales of personal vendettas to epic quests for justice, revenge movies have enthralled audiences with their intense emotions, complex characters, and gripping narratives. In this article, we’ll explore the twenty of the best revenge movies of all time, each a testament to the enduring allure of this powerful cinematic trope.

Twenty of the Best Revenge Movies

“The Count of Monte Cristo” (2002)

Based on Alexandre Dumas’ novel, this film follows Edmond Dantès’ transformation from a wrongfully imprisoned sailor to a cunning and relentless avenger. Jim Caviezel’s portrayal of Dantès is unforgettable, and Guy Pearce delivers a memorable performance as the treacherous Fernand Mondego.

“Oldboy” (2003)

Park Chan-wook’s Korean masterpiece explores the consequences of captivity and revenge. With its shocking plot twists and impeccable cinematography, this film remains a landmark in revenge cinema.

“Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & 2” (2003/2004)

Quentin Tarantino’s two-part epic follows The Bride (Uma Thurman) on her quest for vengeance against the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad. Fueled by Tarantino’s unique storytelling and brilliant choreography, it’s a revenge saga like no other.

“John Wick” All Films (2014)

Keanu Reeves redefined the action genre as the titular character, a retired hitman seeking vengeance against those who wronged him. The stylish gunplay and world-building make this film a modern classic.

“The Revenant” (2015)

In this visually stunning epic, Leonardo DiCaprio plays Hugh Glass, a frontiersman left for dead who embarks on a relentless journey of survival and revenge. Alejandro González Iñárritu’s direction and Emmanuel Lubezki’s cinematography make this film a sensory experience.

“Mystic River” (2003)

Clint Eastwood directs this emotionally charged thriller, exploring the lifelong impact of a childhood trauma on three friends. The film’s stellar ensemble cast, including Sean Penn, Tim Robbins, and Kevin Bacon, delivers powerhouse performances.

“Carrie” (1976)

Brian De Palma’s adaptation of Stephen King’s novel is a chilling tale of revenge. Sissy Spacek gives an iconic performance as the telekinetic high school outcast who takes vengeance on her tormentors.

“True Grit” (2010)

The Coen Brothers’ western masterpiece tells the story of Mattie Ross (Hailee Steinfeld) and Rooster Cogburn (Jeff Bridges) as they pursue a ruthless outlaw. The film captures the essence of justice and revenge in the Old West.

“The Man from Nowhere” (2010)

This South Korean thriller follows a quiet pawnshop owner with a dark past who embarks on a relentless quest to rescue a kidnapped girl. The film’s action sequences and emotional depth make it a standout in the genre.

“Gladiator” (2000)

Ridley Scott’s epic Roman tale features Russell Crowe as Maximus, a betrayed general who seeks revenge against the corrupt emperor who murdered his family. With its grand scale and memorable characters, “Gladiator” is a revenge classic.

“Inglourious Basterds” (2009)

Quentin Tarantino’s alternative history revenge fantasy follows a group of Jewish soldiers on a mission to assassinate high-ranking Nazis during World War II. Tarantino’s signature dialogue and tension-building are on full display.

“I Saw the Devil” (2010)

This Korean thriller takes revenge to disturbing levels as a secret agent hunts down a sadistic serial killer. The film is a relentless exploration of vengeance’s moral and psychological toll.

“The Brave One” (2007)

Jodie Foster stars as a woman who survives a brutal attack and becomes a vigilante seeking revenge on her attackers. The film delves into the complex psychology of its protagonist.

“A Time to Kill” (1996)

Based on John Grisham’s novel, this courtroom drama sees a father (Matthew McConaughey) put on trial for killing his daughter’s rapists. The film explores the moral and legal complexities of seeking revenge.

“Blue Ruin” (2013)

In this indie thriller, a man seeks retribution for his parents’ murder, leading to a cycle of violence and revenge. The film is a gritty and realistic exploration of the consequences of vengeance.

“Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015)

George Miller’s action-packed masterpiece follows Max (Tom Hardy) and Furiosa (Charlize Theron) as they seek revenge on the tyrannical Immortan Joe. The film’s relentless pursuit and breathtaking visuals set it apart.

“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” (2011)

David Fincher’s adaptation of Stieg Larsson’s novel features Rooney Mara as Lisbeth Salander, a computer hacker who joins a journalist to uncover dark family secrets and seek revenge. It’s a gripping thriller with a memorable anti-heroine.

“Braveheart” (1995)

Mel Gibson stars as William Wallace in this historical epic about a Scottish rebel’s quest for vengeance against the English tyrants. The film is known for its stirring battle scenes and memorable speeches.

“Irreversible” (2002)

Gaspar Noé’s harrowing film tells its story in reverse chronological order, adding a unique dimension to its tale of revenge. The graphic and unflinching portrayal of violence makes it a challenging but unforgettable experience.

“The Limey” (1999)

Steven Soderbergh’s crime drama follows a British ex-con (Terence Stamp) seeking vengeance for his daughter’s death. The film’s editing and storytelling techniques give it a distinct style.

Bonus: “The Patriot” (2000)

Peaceful farmer Benjamin Martin is driven to lead the Colonial Militia during the American Revolution when a sadistic British officer murders his son.

Conclusion

These twenty revenge films have left an indelible mark on cinema, exploring the intricate web of emotions and consequences that come with the pursuit of vengeance. From classic tales of justice to morally ambiguous journeys, these films continue to captivate audiences with their powerful narratives and unforgettable performances. Revenge may be a dish best served cold, but on the silver screen, it’s a sizzling hot topic that will continue to inspire filmmakers and audiences alike for years to come.

What do you think of these revenge movies? What would be on your list? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.