It’s AMD Gaming Week at Best Buy, here are some of the best deals to grab today

It’s AMD Gaming Week at Best Buy and they are offering some pretty decent deals on select gaming laptops and desktops powered by Ryzen processors.

To celebrate AMD Gaming Week, buyers can enjoy these deals starting today through Sunday, September 17 only at Best Buy. We’ve gathered only the best deals and put them below for you. All links are affiliate links and we do see some commission from any purchases made. Thanks for supporting the site!

AMD Gaming Week Best Buy Deals

Desktop Deals

DatesModel and Link To Best BuySavingsPromo Price
9/11-9/17iBUYPOWER  Y60 Gaming Desktop – AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070$150.00$ 1,449.99
9/11-9/17HP OMEN 40L Gaming Desktop – AMD Ryzen 7 5700G, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070$450.00$ 1,199.99
9/11-9/17HP OMEN 40L Gaming Desktop – AMD Ryzen 5 5600G, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti$300.00$ 1,049.99
9/11-9/17CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Gaming Desktop – AMD Ryzen 5 7600, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060$130.00$ 999.99
9/11-9/17Lenovo Legion Tower 5 AMD Gaming Desktop – AMD Ryzen 7-7700X, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070$330.00$ 1,599.99
9/11-9/17iBUYPOWER Y60 Gaming Desktop – AMD Ryzen 9 7900X, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070Ti$150.00$ 1,999.99
9/11-9/17CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop – AMD Ryzen 7 7700, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070$200.00$ 1,299.99
9/11-9/17CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop AMD Advantage Edition – AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX$200.00$ 2,649.99
9/11-9/17CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop – AMD Ryzen 9 7900X, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080$200.00$ 2,799.99
Laptop Deals

DatesModelSavingsPromo Price
9/11 – 9/17ASUS TUF Gaming A16 16″ 165Hz Gaming Laptop – AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, Radeon RX7600S$200.00$899.99
9/11 – 9/17ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 14” 165Hz Gaming Laptop QHD – AMD Ryzen 9, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060$300.00$1,299.99
9/11 – 9/17Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16″ Gaming Laptop – Ryzen 5 7640HS, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060$350.00$999.99
9/11 – 9/17MSI Bravo 15 15.6″ 144hz Gaming Laptop FHD – Ryzen 5-7535HS, GeForce RTX 4050$250.00$749.99
9/11 – 9/17Lenovo LOQ 15.6″ Gaming Laptop FHD – AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS, NVIDIA Geforce RTX 4050$300.00$799.99
9/11 – 9/17HP Victus 15.6″ Gaming Laptop – AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050$300.00$499.99

