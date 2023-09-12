TCL has your Ultimate Gameday Upgrade giveaway

There’s nothing more important to football fans than owning a good TV. Each Gameday that comes, you want to have the best you can afford to watch your team pummel the other. So the TCL Ultimate Gameday Upgrade giveaway should be right up your alley.
Estimated reading time: 2 minutes
Enter the TCL Ultimate Gameday Upgrade giveaway each week of the NFL season for your chance to win over $1.5M in prizes. Follow Sports News Analyst and TCL Brand Ambassador Charissa Thompson as she gives you analysis each week so you don’t miss out on any of the opportunities to win big this season.
|Entry Period
|Event
|Game Date
|Prize Quantity Available
|Prizes and Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”)
|1
|220+ Rushing Yards by One Player in the Game
|9-14-2023
|18
|TCL TV Model: 85QM850G ARV: $2,799.99 each
|2
|Any player will score 2+ rushing touchdowns in the game
|9-21-2023
|5
|TCL TV Model: 98QM850G ARV: $11,999.99 each
|3
|Safety in the Game
|9-28-2023
|28
|TCL TV Model: 75QM850G ARV: $1,799.99 each
|4
|470+ Passing Yards by One Player in the Game
|10-5-2023
|56
|TCL TV Model: 75Q650G ARV: $899.99 each
|5
|Any QB throws for 350+ yards in the game
|10-12-2023
|5
|TCL TV Model: 98QM850G ARV: $11,999.99 each
|6
|5+ Takeaways by a Single Team (Fumble Recoveries & Interceptions)
|10-19-2023
|5
|TCL TV Model: 98QM850G ARV: $11,999.99 each
|7
|4+ Sacks by One Player
|10-26-2023
|36
|TCL TV Model: 75Q750G ARV: $1,399.99 each
|8
|5+ Passing TDs by One Player
|11-2-2023
|18
|TCL TV Model: 85QM850G ARV: $2,799.99 each
|9
|4+ Rushing and/or Receiving Touchdowns by One Player
|11-9-2023
|28
|TCL TV Model: 85Q650G ARV: $1,799.99 each
|10
|Punt Return for a Touchdown
|11-16-2023
|28
|TCL TV Model: 75QM850G ARV: $1,799.99 each
|11
|98+ Yard Touchdown
|11-24-2023
|84
|TCL TV Model: 98QM850G ARV: $11,999.99 each
|12
|The final score will total over 50+ pts
|11-30-2023
|5
|TCL TV Model: 98QM850G ARV: $11,999.99 each
|13
|240+ Receiving Yards by One Player
|12-7-2023
|10
|TCL TV Model: 98S550 ARV: $4,999.99 each
|14
|A 55+ yard TD is scored
|12-14-2023
|5
|TCL TV Model: 98QM850G ARV: $11,999.99 each
|15
|Kickoff Return for a Touchdown
|12-21-2023
|5
|TCL TV Model: 98QM850G ARV: $11,999.99 each
|16
|60+ Yard Field Goal Made in the Game
|12-28-2023
|10
|TCL TV Model: 98S550 ARV: $4,999.99 each
