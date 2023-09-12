TCL has your Ultimate Gameday Upgrade giveaway

There’s nothing more important to football fans than owning a good TV. Each Gameday that comes, you want to have the best you can afford to watch your team pummel the other. So the TCL Ultimate Gameday Upgrade giveaway should be right up your alley.

Enter the TCL Ultimate Gameday Upgrade giveaway each week of the NFL season for your chance to win over $1.5M in prizes. Follow Sports News Analyst and TCL Brand Ambassador Charissa Thompson as she gives you analysis each week so you don’t miss out on any of the opportunities to win big this season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO AND TO ENTER THE GAMEDAY UPGRADE CONTEST
Entry PeriodEventGame DatePrize Quantity AvailablePrizes and Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”)
1220+ Rushing Yards by One Player in the Game9-14-202318TCL TV Model: 85QM850G ARV: $2,799.99 each
2Any player will score 2+ rushing touchdowns in the game9-21-20235TCL TV Model: 98QM850G ARV: $11,999.99 each
3Safety in the Game9-28-202328TCL TV Model: 75QM850G ARV: $1,799.99 each
4470+ Passing Yards by One Player in the Game10-5-202356TCL TV Model: 75Q650G ARV: $899.99 each
5Any QB throws for 350+ yards in the game10-12-20235TCL TV Model: 98QM850G ARV: $11,999.99 each
65+ Takeaways by a Single Team (Fumble Recoveries & Interceptions)10-19-20235TCL TV Model: 98QM850G ARV: $11,999.99 each
74+ Sacks by One Player10-26-202336TCL TV Model: 75Q750G ARV: $1,399.99 each
85+ Passing TDs by One Player11-2-202318TCL TV Model: 85QM850G ARV: $2,799.99 each
94+ Rushing and/or Receiving Touchdowns by One Player11-9-202328TCL TV Model: 85Q650G ARV: $1,799.99 each
10Punt Return for a Touchdown11-16-202328TCL TV Model: 75QM850G ARV: $1,799.99 each
1198+ Yard Touchdown11-24-202384TCL TV Model: 98QM850G ARV: $11,999.99 each
12The final score will total over 50+ pts11-30-20235TCL TV Model: 98QM850G ARV: $11,999.99 each
13240+ Receiving Yards by One Player12-7-202310TCL TV Model: 98S550 ARV: $4,999.99 each
14A 55+ yard TD is scored12-14-20235TCL TV Model: 98QM850G ARV: $11,999.99 each
15Kickoff Return for a Touchdown12-21-20235TCL TV Model: 98QM850G ARV: $11,999.99 each
1660+ Yard Field Goal Made in the Game12-28-202310TCL TV Model: 98S550 ARV: $4,999.99 each
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO AND TO ENTER THE GAMEDAY UPGRADE CONTEST

