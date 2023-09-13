Govee announces its new Cube Wall Sconce lighting solution

Govee has announced the availability of its Cube Wall Sconce lighting. The new lighting solution combines customizable lighting with a touch of elegance that compliments your home’s unique atmosphere.

The company’s press release says that the Cube Wall Sconces bring a fresh and vibrant perspective to in-home lighting. It features Independent Control (IC) and RGBIW technology, and with access to 16 million colors and over 49 preset lighting effects, users can orchestrate a lighting setup that resonates with their unique interior style.

Whether you’re using the Cube Wall Sconces to light up a hallway, showcase your favorite art pieces, or create a warm atmosphere at home, these lights seamlessly blend innovation and aesthetics to transform any corner of your space. Key features include:

Ample Illumination: Enjoy wide-reaching lighting with a 2-meter wall-washing distance, powered by high lumens.

Enjoy wide-reaching lighting with a 2-meter wall-washing distance, powered by high lumens. Customizable Ambiance: Use IC and RCBIW to choose from 16 million colors, and several presets for a lighting experience that suits your space.

Use IC and RCBIW to choose from 16 million colors, and several presets for a lighting experience that suits your space. Clean Aesthetic: There’s no need to worry about cable management since the Cube Wall Sconces are equipped with retractable wires to keep things tidy, while the minimalist design adds a modern touch.

There’s no need to worry about cable management since the Cube Wall Sconces are equipped with retractable wires to keep things tidy, while the minimalist design adds a modern touch. Easy Placement: Each unit can be used independently, allowing users to place them wherever needed. Installation is hassle-free with adhesive tape and screws provided.

Each unit can be used independently, allowing users to place them wherever needed. Installation is hassle-free with adhesive tape and screws provided. Smart Control: Activate Music Mode to sync your lights to the beat of your music, and control your Govee Cube Wall Sconces using the Govee app or Amazon Alexa for added convenience.

Activate Music Mode to sync your lights to the beat of your music, and control your Govee Cube Wall Sconces using the Govee app or Amazon Alexa for added convenience. Availability and Pricing: The Govee Cube Wall Sconces retail for $129.99 and can be found on Amazon and the Govee website.

