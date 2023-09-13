Bang & Olufsen announces its new Beolab 8 speakers

Whether it’s the ultimate sound system in the home or a single point of sound, the Bang & Olufsen Beolab 8 can be used as a system speaker to create an immersive home cinema setup, using the latest high-end Bang & Olufsen speakers or even heritage speakers dating back to 1984.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Stereo pair two Beolab 8 speakers to create powerful and precise stereo sound for a high-fidelity music experience. Beolab 8 is also a stand-alone speaker, delivering depth with an intense bass for its size.

“Our goal is to create powerful and immersive listening experiences for our customers. Beolab 8 provides exactly this. It is a scalable speaker that is all about flexibility, performance, and innovation”, says Michael Henriksson, Vice President of Product Marketing at Bang & Olufsen and continues: “Drawing inspiration from the high-end Beolab range, our aim for Beolab 8 was to distil the acoustic essence of these impressive speakers into a compact offering that maintains the directivity and sound beam control for optimal sound reproduction in any environment. Bringing immersive experiences for every moment”.

Tuned by Bang & Olufsen tonmeisters, listeners can enjoy the sound quality of a Beolab speaker thanks to its three-driver setup consisting of a 16mm tweeter, 3” midrange and a 5.25” woofer. Building on the heritage of the iconic Beolab 17 speaker, Bang & Olufsen tonmeisters carefully selected drivers that maintained the same performance and sound quality of these speakers.

Key features of the new Bang & Olufsen Beolab 8 speakers include:

Connectivity – Beolab 8 can connect to the latest high-end Bang & Olufsen speakers or even heritage models dating back to 1984 to create a truly immersive home cinema setup.

Stereo pairing – As well as providing a room-filling sound as a stand-alone speaker, Beolab 8 can be stereo paired to create a more powerful audio performance.

Beam width control – The speaker’s beam width control delivers a customizable listening experience.

Room compensation – Room compensation provides an optimized soundscape based on a room’s unique acoustics.

Adaptive sound tuning – Sensors detect the material of the front cover and refine the audio performance accordingly for the best possible sound.

Ultra-wide band technology – Beolab 8 will direct the acoustic sweet spot based on a user’s phone location for the ultimate personalized experience.

The speaker’s beam width control allows users to seamlessly switch between two listening experiences. Beolab 8 offers the ability to narrow down with precision audio to optimize the sweet spot for the listener. Alternatively, users can choose to go wide and diffuse sound throughout the room, whilst the front LED’s on the speaker display which sound mode status the speaker is in.

Beolab 8’s Room Compensation feature provides an optimized soundscape based on a room’s unique acoustics. The speaker carefully maps its environment to deliver crystal clear quality no matter the size or space of the room. A neodymium motor allows listeners to enjoy a soundscape adapted to their surroundings for full music immersion.

With adaptive sound tuning, Beolab 8 adapts to its configuration by using sensors to detect the front cover and fine-tune the sound for optimal performance. This is made possible through small sensors in the speaker and magnets within the cover, which allows Beolab 8 to detect the type of cover and automatically apply the appropriate tuning.

Utilizing ultra-wide band technology, Beolab 8 does more than just adapt to the room it is placed in. It can also direct the acoustic sweet spot based on a user’s phone location via the Bang & Olufsen app, ensuring immersive sound for a dynamic sweet spot experience.

Pricing will be announced at a later date, you can find out more and sign up to be notified on the company’s website below.

What do you think of the new Bang & Olufsen Beolab 8 speakers? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.