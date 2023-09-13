The TCL 40 X 5G smartphone is now available on Amazon

TCL has announced that the new TCL 40 X 5G smartphone is now available on Amazon. The 40 X 5G continues the company’s tradition of making affordable Android devices for everyone. At $199.99, this unlocked device is ideal for anyone looking to capture every inspiring moment, and stay connected with a reliable and affordable 5G smartphone.

The TCL 40 X 5G features a triple rear camera system with a 50MP main camera, 2MP depth, and 2MP macro lenses. The 8MP front camera takes perfect selfies with friends and allows you to join in video calls so that you can stay connected, regardless of where you are.

Additional features of the TCL 40 X 5G include:

Ultra-slim and lightweight design with a powerful 5000mAh battery

A 6.56″ HD+ display enhanced by NXTVISION technology allows for brilliant visuals

90Hz refresh rate makes viewing videos and apps smoother and more realistic

Touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz means gaming, animation, and screen response are more fluid

MediaTek Dimensity 700 2.2GHz Octa-core 5G processor allows faster uploads, smoother streaming, and easy multitasking

64GB of ROM and 4GB of RAM, with expandable memory up to 1TB via MicroSD™ card (sold separately) lets you keep files, save memories and movies, plus download all your favorite apps

Face Unlock and the side-mounted fingerprint sensor keeps personal data and files safe from unauthorized access

