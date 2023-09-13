Panasonic’s TOUGHBOOK line is still your best option for a rugged laptop

We’ve reviewed rugged laptops in the past, and the king of the ring in this category has to be the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK line of rugged laptops. We don’t do so many rugged laptop reviews anymore, mostly because we just aren’t in an environment where they can be tested as they should be tested.

But we know that some of you out there are looking for rugged laptops and we thought we would share the new TOUGHBOOK information with you. Panasonic’s new lineup includes the TOUGHBOOK 33 and the TOUGHBOOK 40. Here’s the rundown on both of these heavy-duty performers that might help you decide which to buy.

TOUGHBOOK 33 (2023)

The Panasonic TOUGHBOOK® 33 offers unparalleled flexibility in even the most demanding and extreme environments and is the world’s first fully rugged 2-in-1 PC with a 3:2 screen. Inspired by the increasing demands of mobile professionals, the TOUGHBOOK 33 delivers rugged mobility in a highly customizable package that also includes a generation of backward compatibility. It has an optional i7-1270P processor that delivers an amazing 12 cores of computing power. A wide range of integrated options such as serial port, barcode, fingerprint, insertable and contactless Smart Card readers assure TOUGHBOOK 33 can be customized to meet the unique needs of a diverse customer base.

Performance: The TOUGHBOOK 33, the world’s first fully rugged 2-in-1 PC with a 3:2 screen. It has an optional i7-1270P processor that delivers 12 cores of computing power. It has Wi-Fi 6E, optional 4G, and Bluetooth capabilities enhance connectivity.

Flexibility: The TOUGHBOOK 33 supports Private LTE for enhanced network security. It has a USB-C port with power delivery, allowing various connections and daisy chaining monitors. It can be used as a tablet or laptop with an optional keyboard, and features both a physical SIM card and an eSIM for user preference.

Functionality: A wide range of integrated options such as serial port, barcode, fingerprint, insertable and contactless Smart Card readers assure the TOUGHBOOK 33 can be customized to meet the unique needs of workers.

TOUGHBOOK 40

The 14” fully-rugged Panasonic TOUGHBOOK® 40 laptop breaks new ground offering unrivaled flexibility in even the most demanding and unpredictable environments with its class leading eight modular areas including its innovative modular expansion packs (xPAK’s). Optical drives, authentication readers, IO ports and even the Barcode Reader xPAK are all user upgradeable. Its state-of-the-art design optimizes thermals for maximum performance and its latest technology will ensure the TOUGHBOOK 40 will withstand the test of time. It features an optional dedicated GPU (late availability), up to 64GB of RAM, up to 3TB of storage, all-day battery life, four microphones, color-selectable backlit keyboard, 95db speakers, dual SIM (physical + eSIM) and choice of two cellular modems. The 4G modem provides up to 2Gbps and the 5G modem (late availability) adds support of 5G Sub6, C-band and mmWave with speeds up to 5.5Gbps and the ability to seamless connect to the best available network without any disruption or loss of connectivity.

Modularity: Customers can choose eight user-replaceable areas, including four expansion (xPAK) areas and battery, memory, storage and keyboard. The TOUGHBOOK 40 is built for maximum ROI and expansion areas ensure future-readiness without having to redeploy a new model or retrofits.

Connectivity: The TOUGHBOOK 40 features the fast cellular connectivity. The 4G modem provides up to 2Gbps, and the 5G modem adds support of 5G Sub6, C-band and mmWave, with speeds up to 5.5Gbps.

Performance: The TOUGHBOOK 40 features industry firsts, including the first 5MP webcam in its class, superior voice accuracy with class-leading tetra-array microphones (4 mics) and 95db speakers. It also provides advanced docking support, including the industry’s first quad pass-through connectors for faster speeds and stronger signals, and is the first to offer software selectable pass-throughs for each antenna so users can select the optimal combination based on their needs.

