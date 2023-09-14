Xbox Live Gold officially dead, Game Pass Core launches today with 36 games

As we reported a couple of months ago, Xbox is killing off Xbox Live Gold (and Games with Gold). It’s being replaced with Game Pass Core, which launches today with 36 games subscribers can play for $9.99/month.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

While the new tier of Game Pass doesn’t include the full library you get with Game Pass Ultimate, the list of 36 games is a pretty varied, and impressive, list given the monthly fee. As Xbox unveiled yesterday, the full launch list for Game Pass Core includes:

Among Us

Astroneer

Celeste

Dead Cells

Descenders

Dishonored 2

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Firewatch

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition

Gang Beasts

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

Golf with your Friends

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

INSIDE

LIMBO

Ori & the Will of the Wisps

Overcooked! 2

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Powerwash Simulator

Psychonauts 2

Slay the Spire

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Stardew Valley

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Superliminal

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Unpacking

Vampire Survivors

As Xbox also notes, the list above may vary by country and will change over time. The company is anticipating updating the available games two or three times each year. Some of the features available in Xbox Live Gold, including online console multiplayer, deals and discounts, and access to Free Play Days will still be available to Game Pass Core subscribers — as well as the price point will remain the same.

Chart showing differences between Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Core.

If you equate the two games a month with Games with Gold and the 36 games available with the new tier of Game Pass, even though you don’t get to keep the games, you are getting a slightly better deal. Not to mention, a lot of the Games with Gold offerings as of late were scraping the bottom of the proverbial barrel (in our opinion).

What do you think about Game Pass Core? Are you going to be subscribing or do you already subscribe to one of the other tiers? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.