TCL announces 2023 TVs with Fire TV, pricing, and availability included

TCL TVs currently come with Google TV as their primary operating system, which is really excellent. But maybe you’re not a fan and you are more comfortable with Amazon’s Fire TV interface. Well, then TCL has you covered as it has announced 2023 TVs with Fire TV built in.

Building on TCL’s award-winning TV lineup, the Q and S Class models with built-in Fire TV offer a seamless interface that brings together consumer’s favorite streaming apps with over one million movies and TV episodes, cable solutions, satellite feeds, video games, Amazon Luna cloud gaming service, live TV, and more.

Here’s the lineup you can buy now on Amazon:

TCL TVs with Fire TV

TCL Q6

MSRPs: $449.99 (55”) / $599.99 (65”) / $799.99 (75”)

Features include:

4K Ultra HD Resolution

QLED – Quantum Dot Technology with UltraWide Color Gamut

Direct LED Backlight

HDR PRO+ (Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG)

Motion Rate 120

Advanced 4K Upscaling

Dolby Atmos

Bluetooth Personal Audio

Auto-Game Mode (ALLM)

FullView Metal Bezel-less Design

Fire TV Smart OS with Voice Remote

Dynamic Contrast

3 HDMI Inputs (One with eARC)

Apple Airplay2

Works with: Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit

Dual-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi

2 USB Inputs

TCL S4

MSRPs: $249.99 (43”) / $299.99 (50”) / $319.99 (55”) / $449.99 (65”) / $649.99 (75”)

Features include:

4K Ultra HD Resolution

Motion Rate 120

Dolby Atmos

HDR PRO (Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG)

Fire TV Smart OS

Auto Game Mode (ALLM)

FullView Metal Bezel-less Design

Bluetooth Personal Audio

3 HDMI Inputs (One with eARC)

AirPlay 2

Works with: Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit

TCL S3

MSRPs: $169.99 (32”) / $199.99 (40”)

Features include:

1080p Full HD Resolution

Voice Remote

Bluetooth Personal Audio

FullView Metal Bezel-less Design

Fire TV Smart OS

Direct LED Backlight

Dynamic Contrast

2 HDMI Inputs (One with ARC)

Works with: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

Dual-Band 802.11 Wi-Fi

USB Input

