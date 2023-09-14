TCL announces 2023 TVs with Fire TV, pricing, and availability included

TCL TVs currently come with Google TV as their primary operating system, which is really excellent. But maybe you’re not a fan and you are more comfortable with Amazon’s Fire TV interface. Well, then TCL has you covered as it has announced 2023 TVs with Fire TV built in.
Building on TCL’s award-winning TV lineup, the Q and S Class models with built-in Fire TV offer a seamless interface that brings together consumer’s favorite streaming apps with over one million movies and TV episodes, cable solutions, satellite feeds, video games, Amazon Luna cloud gaming service, live TV, and more.
Here’s the lineup you can buy now on Amazon:
TCL TVs with Fire TV
TCL Q6
- MSRPs: $449.99 (55”) / $599.99 (65”) / $799.99 (75”)
- Features include:
- 4K Ultra HD Resolution
- QLED – Quantum Dot Technology with UltraWide Color Gamut
- Direct LED Backlight
- HDR PRO+ (Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG)
- Motion Rate 120
- Advanced 4K Upscaling
- Dolby Atmos
- Bluetooth Personal Audio
- Auto-Game Mode (ALLM)
- FullView Metal Bezel-less Design
- Fire TV Smart OS with Voice Remote
- Dynamic Contrast
- 3 HDMI Inputs (One with eARC)
- Apple Airplay2
- Works with: Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit
- Dual-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi
- 2 USB Inputs
TCL S4
- MSRPs: $249.99 (43”) / $299.99 (50”) / $319.99 (55”) / $449.99 (65”) / $649.99 (75”)
- Features include:
- 4K Ultra HD Resolution
- Motion Rate 120
- Dolby Atmos
- HDR PRO (Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG)
- Fire TV Smart OS
- Auto Game Mode (ALLM)
- FullView Metal Bezel-less Design
- Bluetooth Personal Audio
- 3 HDMI Inputs (One with eARC)
- AirPlay 2
- Works with: Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit
TCL S3
- MSRPs: $169.99 (32”) / $199.99 (40”)
- Features include:
- 1080p Full HD Resolution
- Voice Remote
- Bluetooth Personal Audio
- FullView Metal Bezel-less Design
- Fire TV Smart OS
- Direct LED Backlight
- Dynamic Contrast
- 2 HDMI Inputs (One with ARC)
- Works with: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
- Dual-Band 802.11 Wi-Fi
- USB Input
