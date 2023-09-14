New on Netflix September 15-21: Rom-com time with Love at First Sight

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between September 15-21st. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in September if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix September 15-21st list, which is headlined by the rom-com Love at First Sight, based on the novel The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in September. The following games are now available for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Samurai Shodown: Focus your mind. Draw your blade. Embrace death. Anticipate, disarm and attack your opponent to taste sweet victory in this classic fighting reboot.

LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed: Captain Redbeard, Princess Storm or Hot Dog Man? Assemble a dream team of minifigures to explore, battle enemies and build sets in this adventure game.

WrestleQuest: Slam your way to the top! Draw inspiration from wrestling icons to perfect your signature entrance, moves and style in this role-playing adventure.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in September but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

In this competition of intelligence, contestants face off in games of wit and strategy to be crowned winner and go home with the ultimate prize. Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This documentary delves into the unanswered questions surrounding the trial of Jessica Wongso — years after the death of her best friend, Mirna Salihin.

This documentary delves into the unanswered questions surrounding the trial of Jessica Wongso — years after the death of her best friend, Mirna Salihin. Song of the Bandits (NETFLIX SERIES): In the lawless land of Gando, fierce bandits will stop at nothing to fight for their precious homeland and loved ones — even if it means life or death.

In the lawless land of Gando, fierce bandits will stop at nothing to fight for their precious homeland and loved ones — even if it means life or death. Vasco Rossi: Living It (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Italy’s most beloved rock star Vasco Rossi grants unprecedented access to intimate details of his personal life and successful career over the decades.

Italy’s most beloved rock star Vasco Rossi grants unprecedented access to intimate details of his personal life and successful career over the decades. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (NETFLIX FILM): A beloved Roald Dahl story about a rich man who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling.

And now for the Netflix September 15-21st list:

September 15

About Time 🇨🇦

Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7 🇺🇸

Band of Brothers 🇺🇸

The Club: Part 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): With her husband gone, Raşel raises her daughter at Club Istanbul with the help of her mother, but their relationships are tested by loss and betrayal.

With her husband gone, Raşel raises her daughter at Club Istanbul with the help of her mother, but their relationships are tested by loss and betrayal. El Conde (NETFLIX FILM): Augusto Pinochet is a vampire ready to die, but the vultures around him won’t let him go without one last bite. A dark satire by Pablo Larraín.

Augusto Pinochet is a vampire ready to die, but the vultures around him won’t let him go without one last bite. A dark satire by Pablo Larraín. Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Journalist and former inmate Raphael Rowe experiences life inside prisons in Finland, the Czech Republic, Indonesia and the Solomon Islands.

Journalist and former inmate Raphael Rowe experiences life inside prisons in Finland, the Czech Republic, Indonesia and the Solomon Islands. Intervention 🇺🇸

Love at First Sight ( NETFLIX FILM): Two strangers connect on a flight to London, only to be separated by a twist of fate. A reunion seems improbable — but love has a way of defying the odds.

Two strangers connect on a flight to London, only to be separated by a twist of fate. A reunion seems improbable — but love has a way of defying the odds. Miseducation (NETFLIX SERIES): After a public humiliation, a wannabe influencer enrolls in the only university that will take her, where she aspires to regain her social status.

After a public humiliation, a wannabe influencer enrolls in the only university that will take her, where she aspires to regain her social status. The Pacific 🇺🇸

Surviving Summer: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): A new rival drops in as Summer trains with her friends for the national surfing competition, challenging her on the waves — and for the boy she loves.

A new rival drops in as Summer trains with her friends for the national surfing competition, challenging her on the waves — and for the boy she loves. Wipeout Part 1 🇺🇸

September 16

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 🇺🇸

September 18

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Now that Opaline has captured Sparky’s Dragonfire, the evil Alicorn is stronger than ever — and she won’t stop until she has all the power of Equestria!

September 19

Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer (NETFLIX COMEDY): Comedian Kountry Wayne delivers a rousing stand-up set about life as a dad of 10, how to know if a woman likes you and why he keeps it real with Jesus.

Comedian Kountry Wayne delivers a rousing stand-up set about life as a dad of 10, how to know if a woman likes you and why he keeps it real with Jesus. The Saint of Second Chances (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Mike Veeck grew up in the shadow of his father, Hall of Fame baseball owner Bill Veeck. But it all fell apart when Mike blew up his dad’s career. Exiled from the game, the younger Veeck spent the next few decades clawing his way back, determined to redeem himself. The Saint of Second Chances is wildly unexpected, full of heart, and keeps you laughing through a comeback story unlike any other.

September 20

American Hustle 🇨🇦

Hard Broken (NETFLIX SERIES): A tragic murder sends a friend group into a frenzy, revealing hidden romances and betrayals lurking beneath the surface of their seemingly perfect lives.

A tragic murder sends a friend group into a frenzy, revealing hidden romances and betrayals lurking beneath the surface of their seemingly perfect lives. New Amsterdam: Season 5 🇺🇸

September 21

American Pie 🇨🇦

American Pie 2 🇨🇦

American Wedding 🇨🇦

KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2 (NETFLIX ANIME): The second round of the Kengan Life-or-Death Tournament continues — without Ohma. As the mighty gladiators clash, a shadowy figure plots a violent coup.

The second round of the Kengan Life-or-Death Tournament continues — without Ohma. As the mighty gladiators clash, a shadowy figure plots a violent coup. Scissor Seven: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES): After an intense battle, a severely wounded Seven must bounce back to defend Chicken Island and his friends from another ruthless Shadow assassin.

After an intense battle, a severely wounded Seven must bounce back to defend Chicken Island and his friends from another ruthless Shadow assassin. S*x Education: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES): With Maeve in America and Moordale closed, Otis must find his footing at free-spirited Cavendish College — but he’s not the only sex therapist on campus.

With Maeve in America and Moordale closed, Otis must find his footing at free-spirited Cavendish College — but he’s not the only sex therapist on campus. Snowpiercer 🇨🇦

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada September 15-21st list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

