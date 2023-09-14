Another year, another Samsung x PXG smartwatch collab

I’m unsure how many of you are into golf like me, but if so, this one is for you. Samsung has unveiled a golf-specific model of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Edition. While this is not the first time Samsung and PXG have collaborated, the new Galaxy Watch PXG edition combines the finest of the tech world with the entertaining game of golf.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic PXG Edition is the same as the smartwatch you can buy from Samsung. The main difference between the two versions is the PXG model will have two different PXG wristbands and two different PXG watch faces. Granted, it’s not that much of a difference, but it’s still better than getting Watch 6 Classic as is. Also featured in this bundle is a Golfzon Smart Caddie app that will give users access to functions like auto-shot tracking, a smart view that shows your location on the map which automatically zooms in and out, and more. Some physical goodies include a PXG ball pouch, PXG golf balls, and a PXG ball marker.

The watch is currently only available in South Korea and will cost KRW 869,000, or approximately $656, for the 43mm variant and KRW 899,000, or approximately $678, for the 47mm model. There is no information on a global release date, but it would be good to have it here in the US due to the fact that it is a limited-time offer. The product will be available on September 15th and will be available through online retailers such as Samsung’s own website, Golfzone Market, and golfing.com.

As someone who very much enjoys golfing, this would be a nice smartwatch to have (not to mention I'm still using Samsung's Active Watch 2 that came out in 2019). What do you think about Samsung and PXG collaborating on another smartwatch?