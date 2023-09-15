Focal announces Dune color for Bathys and new Mimi hearing test

I reviewed the Focal Bathys back in March of this year and I was more than just impressed, I was blown away. These over ear ANC headphones are the best sounding headphones at this price point and level I’ve ever used. They outperformed my favorite Apple Air Pod Max over ears, as well as long-time fan favorites from Sony and Bose. Now, Focal has announced the Bathys will come in a new color, Dune, and the app has a new Mimi hearing test to better tune them to your hearing. Headphones.com is the first retailer to carry these, links below, Amazon, Adorama, Crutchfield and others will have them at a later date.

Here’s what the press release had to say about the new Dune color and Mimi hearing test. Find out more about Focal Bathys on the company’s website here.

Focal has designed a luminous finish to join the Bathys collection, in contrast with the existing Black Silver finish and catering to its customers’ differing tastes. Applied to the headphones in their entirety, the carrying case and the cables, the Dune finish is inspired by quarry minerals, Greek landscapes and desert sands – in short, delicate spaces flooded with light.

It combines a beige color with silver details (grilles, rings, etc.) for an elegant, mellow and harmonious finish. The neutral beige shade is easy to pair with any color of outfit. Replicating the approach taken in the Black Silver version, Bathys Dune combines refined materials (magnesium on the yokes, genuine leather on the headband, etc.), delivers impressive comfort and features an optional backlit flame in the center of the earcups.

In its quest to offer its customers the very best, the Focal teams have incorporated a new feature into the headphones: the Mimi hearing test. Available via the Focal & Naim app, this allows users to configure the sound delivered by Bathys according to their hearing, thereby allowing them to enjoy the Focal sound regardless of their test results. In other words: Bathys adapts to everyone’s hearing. Those with the Black Silver version now also have access to this test, by simply updating the Focal & Naim app.

Black/Silver color

Focal Bathys key features:

Portable headphones with Bluetooth® and active noise-cancelling

Two optimized noise-cancelling modes and a transparency mode, ideal for any journey

Patented speaker driver technology, made in France

USB-DAC mode enables a resolution of up to 24 bits / 192kHz

Battery life of over 30 hours in Bluetooth® and active noise-cancelling mode

Fast charging-compatible: 5 extra listening hours in 15 minutes

Easily enabled voice assistants: Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Clear Voice Capture microphone technology for crystal clear telephone conversations

App for accessing more custom settings: equalizer, sound controls, etc.

Colors available: Black/Silver and Dune

Price is $699

