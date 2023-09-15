[UPDATE] The Targus Cypress Hero comes with Apple’s Find My tech built-in

The Targus Cypress Hero pack combines eco-friendly materials, laptop protection, and a built-in location module to easily track your tech and personal items from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. This backpack can be purchased for $149.99 on Targus’s website and at participating US, Canada, and EMEA retailers.

UPDATE Friday Sep 15, 2023: Targus has announced the MSRP of the Cypress Hero is now $129.99, a drop of $20. That’s actually a decent deal.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

Using Low-Energy Bluetooth, the backpack’s integrated location module seamlessly and securely pairs with the Apple Find My network, so you can locate your backpack using the Apple Find My app. Pair your compatible product with the Apple Find My app to view it alongside your devices. The backpack has a user guide providing step-by-step instructions on pairing and using the location module.

Using GRS-certified recycled materials, 26 plastic bottles were shredded into small flakes, re-polymerized into plastic chips, heated and spun into yarn stitched, and sewn into the fabric of this EcoSmart laptop bag.

Built to fit 15.6” laptops, the backpack has a dedicated padded compartment to cradle your laptop. It also boasts a large main compartment, a secondary compartment with a workstation, and a convenient front quick-stash pocket to provide enough room for your everyday essentials.

Its smart design features adjustable, ergonomic shoulder straps, a padded back panel to ensure a comfortable fit, and a pass-through trolley strap for easy transport on luggage. Basically, this backpack has all the features of the company’s other high-end offerings, with Find My to boot.

