Bowers & Wilkins announces its new Px7 S2e wireless headphones

Bowers & Wilkins is back with a new version of its Px7 wireless headphones. The company seems determined to bang out any issues or complaints to produce the best headphones they possibly can. The company’s other Px7 offerings have been really superb. But some reviews have pointed out a few shortcomings here and there. The reality is, nothing is ever perfect, but it can be improved and Bowers & Wilkins is on the path to improvement.

Let’s drop the key takeaways of the new Px7 S2e down below here first, then we’ll get more into the press release.

The new Px7 S2e, which replaces the Px7 S2, builds on the status of its multi-award-winning predecessor as one of the most highly rated wireless headphones in its category

Upgraded high-performance DSP (Digital Signal Processing) and new sound tuning from the world-class engineering team at Bowers & Wilkins delivers significant advances in overall sound quality

The new model features three evolved and refined finishes: Anthracite Black, Ocean Blue and

Cloud Grey, and introduces a fourth entirely new color, Forest Green

Px7 S2e offers complete control via the Bowers & Wilkins Music App for set-up, fine-tuning

and direct music streaming plus user-adjustable EQ and Voice Assistant support

Px7 S2e is on sale from September 19th for $399 from the Bowers & Wilkins website and select retailers.

Here’s what the rest of the press release had to say:

The key to the Px7 S2e’s outstanding new sound quality is an extensively upgraded DSP (Digital Signal Processing) engine, optimized by Bowers & Wilkins to deliver exceptional performance with all types

of streamed music, including 24-bit high-resolution sound quality from suitable streaming services. The upgraded DSP has also given Bowers & Wilkins engineers the opportunity to retune the Px7 S2e’s acoustic platform to deliver unmatched detail, dynamics, and spaciousness.

The Px7 S2e continues to use custom-designed 40mm drive units, specifically created to suit the requirements of headphone listening. The drivers offer an ultra-fast response – allowing them to faithfully reproduce every nuance in a piece of music – while remaining supremely low in distortion, resulting in

a more accurate presentation. The drive units are also carefully angled inside each earcup to ensure a consistent distance relative to the listener’s ear from every point across the surface of each driver, again producing a more natural and immersive soundstage.

Px7 S2e combines its powerful upgraded DSP and high-performance drive unit configuration with Qualcomm’s aptXTM Adaptive wireless technology to automatically optimize wireless music transmission from compatible phones, tablets, and computers. USB-C and 3.5mm cable connections are also supported, with both cable types included in the carry case that accompanies the product.

The Px7 S2e uses Bowers & Wilkins-optimized noise cancellation technology to effectively shut out unwanted noise without harming musicality. Six high-performance microphones work together to deliver the best results: two measure the output of each drive unit, two react to ambient noise from the outside world and two provide outstanding voice clarity with enhanced noise suppression for crystal clear calls. Careful positioning and angling of those microphones enhances performance even in the noisiest environments.

