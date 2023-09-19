FTC v Microsoft documents reveal new Xbox Series X console and controller

Xbox just released an updated Xbox Series S and if documents submitted during the FTC v Microsoft case, a new Xbox Series X, Series S, and controller are due out next year.

According to the documents, titled “Roadmap to 2030: Gaming Devices Approach Document,” Brooklin is an all-digital Xbox Series X refresh, Ellewood is an Xbox Series S refresh, and Sebile is an all-new Xbox Controller. The slides in the document paint a pretty clear picture of what gamers can expect in late 2024.

Brooklin (Xbox Series X)

Brooklin will “deliver 4K Gen9 console gaming with more internal storage, faster Wi-Fi, reduced power, a more immersive controller, and a beautiful redesign.” It appears to have a more cylindrical shape as opposed to the rectangular “fridge” of the current iteration. Other updates include:

All-new southbridge to modernize IO and sustainability efforts

Wi-Fi 6E radio for better throughput, latency and interface mitigation

BT 5.2 radio for improved accessory experiences

6nm die shrink for improved efficiency

Reduced PSU power by 15%

New low-power standby mode is 20% of current XSS standby mode

Increased use of PCR on housing to > 30%

100% recyclable packaging

More internal storage for games (2TB)

USB-C front port with power delivery

All-new more immersive controller (more on that below)

Same great price $499

The new Xbox Series X is set to be announced in June or July of 2024 and be available for sale in October/November. The roadmap also includes an Xbox Series X “in XDL” (Xbox Design Lab) dubbed Uther, so it’s possible users will be able to customize the shell on the refreshed version at some point in time.

Slide from documents in the FTC v Microsoft case showing a new Xbox Series X refresh dubbed Brooklin.

Ellewood (Xbox Series S)

As mentioned, Xbox recently released a refreshed Xbox Series S with 1TB of storage, but Ellewood adds in some of the same updates as Brooklin will. These include:

All-new southbridge to modernize IO and sustainability efforts

Wi-Fi 6E radio for better throughput, latency and interface mitigation

BT 5.2 radio for improved accessory experiences

New low-power standby mode is 20% of current XSS standby mode

Increased use of PCR on housing to > 30%

100% recyclable packaging

More internal storage for games (1TB)

All-new more immersive controller (more on that below)

Same low price $299

While not mentioned in the slide, the image shown in the document also shows a front USB-C port. Also set to be announced in June or July, Ellewood is expected to launch in August/September of 2024.

Slide from documents in the FTC v Microsoft case showing a new Xbox Series S refresh dubbed Ellewood.

Sebile (New Xbox Controller)

It’s been a while since the base Xbox controller saw any major design changes. If the document holds up, we could see it launch in June of 2024 for $69.99 with some pretty major upgrades. With a distinct two-tone colour scheme, Bluetooth 5.2 support, an updated “Xbox Wireless 2” connection, precision haptic feedback with VCA haptics that double as speakers, modular thumbsticks, and more. The slide lists the following features:

Xbox Wireless 2

Direct-to-Cloud

Bluetooth 5.2

Seamless Pair & Switch

New mobile app features: see paired devices & cloud, manage devices and accessories

Precision haptic feedback

VCA haptics double as speakers

Accelerometer

Quieter buttons & thumbsticks

Lift to wake

Same ergonomics as Merlin

Same layout & activation forces

SE/LE/XDL options as expected

Rechargeable & swappable battery

New modular thumbsticks

Improved longevity

Continued build improvements

Recycled materials and less resin

Repair and disassembly

Slide from documents in the FTC v Microsoft case showing a new Xbox controller dubbed Sebile.

Like the refreshed Xbox Series X, the document also lists an Xbox Universal Controller in XDL dubbed Igraine, which isn’t unexpected given gamers can customize the current Xbox controller in Xbox Design Lab.

Other fun tidbits listed in the document include the mention of PC accessories, a luxury controller, a new Elite controller, and a Cloud Console dubbed Keystone.

If you’re interested in reading more about the rumoured upcoming devices, you can access the full PDF document outlining the company’s “Roadmap to 2030” document (via The Verge).

As with anything “leaked,” the above devices should be taken as rumoured, but given the source, I wouldn’t be surprised to see this announced/released as indicated — if not sooner.

