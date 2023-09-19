Logitech G launches new Yeti microphones and beam light for content creators

Logitech G recently announced a new gaming mouse and keyboard and has just announced a trio of products for content creators: two new Yeti microphones and a beam light.

Estimated reading time: 8 minutes

Designed to meet the needs of content creators and streamers, the Logitech G Yeti GX microphone, Yeti Orb microphone, and Litra Beam LX light provide “broadcast-style audio and pro-level lighting gear.” Each new device also works seamlessly with the G Hub software app.

“Together design and engineering experts at Logitech G created a unique gaming microphone with professional-grade audio and a host of features tailor-made for gamers. We understand that gamers want to engage and share their experience with their audience. For those that play to be seen, this is the gear that enables them to play together and express themselves to their communities.” Vincent Borel, head of PC Gaming and Creators products at Logitech G

Yeti GX microphone

The USB plug-and-play Yeti GX uses dynamic capsule technology and a supercardioid pickup pattern for premium, broadcast-style voice quality while gaming and streaming. Easy to use with its plug-and-play setup, it also features one-handed control of mic gain through a handy control wheel that also allows users to apply the new Smart Audio Lock feature to reduce background distractions. What’s more, it can be used with the Blue Compass boom arm and an updated Logitech G version of the Compass arm is forthcoming.

The Logitech G Yeti GX microphone for content creators.

Key features of the Yeti GX include:

An advanced dynamic mic capsule with supercardioid pickup pattern optimized for game streaming for a polished, broadcast-style sound every time. Sound your absolute best pre or mid-stream.

Customize two separate RGB zones on the mic (logo and light ring) with LIGHTSYNC for a fully immersive experience and sleek, on-camera look.

Yeti GX is the industry leader in Max Sound Pressure levels. Designed for gamers and content creators, Yeti GX minimizes distortion during heightened battles, focusing on the audio quality of your voice. Whether you’re screaming your loudest during an intense firefight or leading your team into the battlefield, know that your voice will come through loud and clear as you intimidate your opponent.

Engineered for broadcast-quality sound and designed with a clean aesthetic, Yeti GX is always camera-ready and sure to make your stream stand out from the crowd.

Manage every aspect of your stream through total audio control in G HUB. Blue VO!CE software enables you to dial in your sound, protect against clipping and add fun effects to keep your audience engaged. Experience the power of G HUB to control your mic and all Logitech G gear in one place, including gaming mice, keyboards, lights and more.

A USB plug-and-play mic, Yeti GX couldn’t be simpler to set up so you can focus on game play rather than messy wires and chords.

Yeti GX’s camera-ready design matches your Logitech G keyboard, mouse and headset. Customize every aspect of your stream with matching color and light effects

Technical specifications Microphone type: Dynamic Audio quality: 24bit / 96kHz Polar pattern: Supercardioid Frequency Response: 50Hz – 18kHz Connector: USB-C to USB-A Dynamic range: 95dB Signal to Noise ratio: 78dB Lighting: Dual zone RGB with LIGHTSYNC Mounting: Included stand or boom arm (adapter included in box)



Yeti Orb microphone

For those just dipping their toes into streaming and content creation, the Yeti Orb is a more affordable version. It still features plug-and-play USB connectivity but has a custom condenser capsule complete with a cardioid pickup pattern that reduces background noise. Like the Yeti GX, the Orb includes Blue VOICE technology via the G Hub software, providing real-time voice filters for even better audio delivery.

The Logitech G Yeti Orb microphone for content creators.

Key features of the Yeti Orb include:

Optimized for game streaming, the condenser capsule features a cardioid pickup pattern that zeroes in on your voice, ignoring key clicks and other background noise.

Featuring a seamless, plug-and-play USB connection, Yeti Orb is the fastest and easiest way to bring clear, focused sound to your gaming streams and content creation.

The mic features one built-in RGB status light feature, powered by LIGHTSYNC. Create your own customized illumination effects with presets and adapt your play to your lighting for a more immersive gaming experience in G HUB software.

Yeti Orb is the industry leader in Max Sound Pressure levels at its price point. Perfectly optimized for gamers and content creators, Yeti GX minimizes distortion during heightened battles, focusing on the audio quality of your voice. Whether you’re screaming your loudest during an intense firefight or

leading your team into the battlefield, know that your voice will come through loud and clear as you intimidate your opponent.

leading your team into the battlefield, know that your voice will come through loud and clear as you intimidate your opponent. Blue VO!CE software enables you to dial in your sound, protect against clipping and add fun effects to keep your audience engaged. Experience the power of G HUB to control your mic and all Logitech G gear in one place, including gaming mice, keyboards, lights and more.

A sleek, camera-ready design brings a streamlined look to your content. Available in black, match the rest of your Logitech G gaming setup with custom illumination effects.

Technical specifications Type: Condenser Audio quality: 24bit / 48kHz Polar Pattern: Cardioid Frequency Response: 70Hz – 20kHz Connector: USB-C Dynamic range: 95dB Signal to Noise ratio: 72dB Lighting: RGB with LIGHTSYNC Mounting: Included stand or any 1/4”-20 threaded mount



Litra Beam LX

Lighting is equally important to voice quality for content creators. The Logitech G Litra Beam LX is a dual-sided RGB streaming key light. Utilizing the company’s TrueSoft technology, this light bar “delivers cinematic color accuracy and advanced diffusion by eliminating harsh shadows with adjustable brightness; color temperatures ranging from warm candlelight to cool blue (2700K – 6500K) and RGB settings.” One of the coolest features is it’s dual-sided lights which allow for gamers to use white light on one side for streaming while beaming RGB lights behind their setup to match the rest of their setup.

The Logitech G Litra Beam LX key light for content creators.

Key features of the Litra Beam LX key light include:

A slim, camera-ready elegant design that goes where other lights can’t, Litra Beam LX makes it easier than ever to personalize your battlestation.

Litra Beam LX features two, separate lights in one, a front CCT key light and a rear LIGHTSYNC RGB light, putting the power of custom lighting right in your hands. One illuminates you with an LED key light for natural, radiant skin tones, while the other simultaneously accents your gaming studio with an RGB light. LIGHTSYNC illuminates your gaming studio and offers 16 million color combinations for the ultimate, customizable lighting experience.

Featuring Logitech’s proprietary TrueSoft technology for cinematic color accuracy, Litra Beam LX offers advanced diffusion that eliminates harsh shadows while staying gentle on the eyes, delivering natural skin tones and a radiant look every time.

Leverage the power of G HUB via Bluetooth or USB to control all your devices in one place as a part of the Logitech G ecosystem. Change your light settings, either as a single unit or a pair, with your mouse, keyboard or on-board physical buttons.

Use continuous adjustment or find your just-right light with adjustable brightness, color temperatures ranging from warm candlelight to cool blue (2700K – 6500K), and RGB settings.

Passing even the strictest UL testing guidelines, Litra Beam LX is certified safe for all-day streaming, so you decide when the game ends.

A flexible, 3-way mounting solution provides height, tilt and rotation adjustment and allows you to put the light on your desktop and direct and shape light to look your absolute best. Comes equipped with 2 standard 1⁄4-20” threaded fittings for mounting from the mid or end-points on separate tripods.

Once available, Logitech G LIGHTSYNC-enabled devices will be compatible with Windows Dynamic Lighting, a new RGB lighting tool available on Windows 11 that enables users to coordinate effects across RGB-enabled products, including Litra Beam LX.

Technical specifications Plug-in power LED driver, 12V 2A, 24W, 4.0*1.7mm DC connector, 3m cable USB A to C cable, OD 3.5mm, 2m cable for data transmission only for optional G HUB connection and firmware updates Maximum DC power 13.5W; (6.3W Bi-color side, 7.2W RGB side) Up to 400 Lumens + on Bi-color side Bi-color 2700K – 6500K; RGB 16 million colors Physical buttons, Bluetooth and USB-C



Availability

The Yeti GX ($149.99/€159.99) and Yeti Orb ($59.99/€69.99) are now available in black, and Litra Beam LX ($149.99 €159.99) in graphite at LogitechG.com, Best Buy, and Amazon in the US and Canada, and select retailers worldwide.

What do you think about the Logitech G Yeti GX microphone, Yeti Orb microphone, and Litra Beam LX light? Are you planning on getting one or more of the new devices aimed at content creators? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.