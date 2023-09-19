CHERRY releases two new wireless keyboards

Even though CHERRY is well known for its switches, they do make pretty decent keyboards as well. Today, the company announced the addition of two new wireless keyboards to its lineup: the KW 7100 MINI BT and the KW 3000 full-sized keyboard.

CHERRY KW 7199 Mini BT

The CHERRY KW 7199 Mini BT wireless keyboard.

A compact Bluetooth keyboard perfect for life and work on the go, the CHERRY KW 7199 Mini BT features multi-device connectivity and special functions such as picture and volume control. Using Bluetooth 5.1 LE with AES-128 encryption, this keyboard is perfect for connecting to laptops and tablets. Its small size and sustainable transport bag make it easy to slip into any bag for working on the go.

Each concave-shaped key resembles those of popular laptops for a familiar and comfortable feel. Each key sits atop a CHERRY SX scissor mechanism for precise typing rated to more than 10 million actuations per key.

The CHERRY KW 7100 MINI BT is available in slate blue, agave green or cherry blossom for $59.99 at Amazon.

CHERRY KW 3000

The CHERRY KW 3000 full-sized wireless keyboard.

If you’re looking for something larger, likely for the office, the CHERRY KW 3000 is a full-sized wireless keyboard that utilizes a nano USB receiver for plug-and-play connection. As with the KW 7199 Mini BT, it also features keys rated to over 10 million actuations. In addition, it has four extra hotkeys for quick access to the calculator, email, and browser functions. Users are free to re-assign these using the free CHERRY KEYS software app as well, providing quick access to commonly used apps.

The CHERRY KW 3000t is now available for a very affordable $24.99 on Amazon.

