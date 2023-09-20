The SOUNDBOKS 4 party speaker wants to blow your party up with sound

The age of the kick you in the face party speakers is here. Good news for people who love to party, maybe bad news for their neighbors. Audio tech and speaker tech is at a place where you no longer need to suffer with subpar party sound. These new speakers are large and in charge, and that’s precisely what the SOUNDBOKS 4 wants to provide.

I’ve used a couple of different party speakers in the past and depending on the size, they can certainly get loud. SOUNDBOKS wants to blow the party up even more with sound that even your neighbors will enjoy. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say.

Worry-free Outdoor Use: Engineered to withstand the rigors of music festivals, SOUNDBOKS 4 features splash-proof IP65 electronics, shock-absorbing silicone corners, and a dent-proof steel grill.

Set Up in Seconds, Anywhere: No outlet, no problem. A powerful rechargeable battery runs for up to 6 hours at max volume and up to 40 hours at lower levels. Add a second BATTERYBOKS (sold separately) and swap it out in seconds for even longer runtimes.

Pair Without Wires: Features TeamUP Mode powered by SKAA technology that allows you to easily and wirelessly connect up to five SOUNDBOKS speakers together with ultra-low latency. Engage the built-in Pro Panel for microphones, mixers, instruments, and more.

Make It Your Own: An all-new easy-to-swap front grill makes customization a breeze, so grab the paint and get creative.

Connect to a Whole New SOUNDBOKS: Download and connect to the SOUNDBOKS app for access to even more features, including wireless speaker control, built-in sound profiles, customizable EQ settings, instant-pairing, and seamless performance upgrades so you’re always up-to-date.

To achieve exceptional sound quality, especially at high volumes, SOUNDBOKS incorporated state-of-the-art components and advanced acoustic engineering techniques. The SOUNDBOKS 4 features three powerful amplifiers that effortlessly drive custom-built speakers, delivering robust sound without compromising clarity or fidelity no matter the volume. The expertly tuned audio profiles ensure a well-balanced sonic experience, from rock solid bass to thrilling highs, allowing every beat and melody to be heard with stunning precision.

The SOUNDBOKS 4 boasts dramatically improved battery performance, providing up to 40 hours of non-stop music on a single charge. This extended battery life paired with SOUNDBOKS’ industry-leading swappable battery platform ensures users can keep the music playing for even longer, without worrying about running out of power. Whether it’s an all-night dance party, a weekend camping trip, or an outdoor celebration, the SOUNDBOKS 4 provides the reliability and longevity needed to create unforgettable moments.

SOUNDBOKS was born to withstand the grueling elements of any event, from multi-day outdoor music festivals to the loudest house parties, and this latest version boasts the same unprecedented durability. No more worrying over bumps and spills, the SOUNDBOKS 4 features a lightweight yet durable poplar cabinet, IP65 splash-proof electronics, and shock-absorbing silicon ball corners. Its dent-proof, powder-coated steel grill is now removable in seconds, making customization easier than ever before, including two separate color variations of black on black and black on grey. And for those looking for more immersive sound, the SOUNDBOKS 4 wirelessly pairs with up to four other speakers at ultra-low latency with just the push of a button.

For even more customization options and hands-free control, connect the SOUNDBOKS 4 with the versatile SOUNDBOKS App, available as a free download from any app store. Features include wireless speaker control, built-in sound profiles, customizable EQ settings, instant-pairing, Pro Panel control for instruments, seamless performance upgrades, and more.

Retailing at $999, the SOUNDBOKS 4 Bluetooth party speaker is now available for purchase via the SOUNDBOKS website and select retail outlets.

