Arlo announces new Essential cameras and doorbells, adding to its smart home security line

Arlo is well known for making smart home security products and they’ve been one of the leading brands doing so. The company has made some great devices and is now expanding with its new line of Essential cameras and doorbells which are designed to be premium but more affordable.

Let’s not waste any time here, we’ll jump right into all the new Arlo products with their key features and pricing.

Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells

Arlo Essential XL Outdoor Camera (2nd Generation) See more for longer and experience maintenance-free convenience with Arlo’s Essential XL Outdoor Camera, providing 4X the battery life1 of the standard Essential Outdoor Camera, as well as color night vision and an integrated siren for enhanced smart home security. Longer Battery Life: Keep your camera-powered longer with the Essential XL’s expanded built-in rechargeable battery 130-Degree Viewing Angle: Keep an eye on what matters most with a wide field of view Integrated Spotlight: Shine a light on your yard and ward off unwelcome visitors See More at Night: See videos in color rather than traditional black and white for better identification Noise-Canceling Audio: Hear and speak to visitors with clear, two-way audio Integrated Siren: Trigger your siren automatically, or manually from the Arlo app Weather Resistant: Designed to withstand heat, cold, rain, or sun Easy Setup and Install: Easy DIY installation with wire-free setup and mount Offered with HD resolution for $99.99 MSRP or 2K resolution for $149.99 MSRP



Arlo Essential Outdoor Camera (2nd Generation) Check-in and take action quickly when motion is detected around your home with the Essential Outdoor Camera, featuring a 130-degree viewing angle, color night vision, noise-canceling audio and an integrated spotlight to rid any unwanted guests. 130-Degree Viewing Angle: Keep an eye on what matters most with a wide field of view Integrated Spotlight: Shine a light on your yard to ward off unwelcome visitors See More at Night: See videos in color rather than traditional black and white for better identification Noise-Canceling Audio: Hear and speak to visitors with clear, two-way audio Integrated Siren: Trigger your siren automatically, or manually from the Arlo app Weather Resistant: Designed to withstand heat, cold, rain, or sun Easy Setup and Install: Easy DIY installation with wire-free setup and mount Offered with HD resolution for $49.99 MSRP or 2K resolution for $99.99 MSRP



Arlo Essential Indoor Camera (2nd Generation) Stay connected to what’s happening inside your home and keep your private moments yours with Arlo’s Essential Indoor Camera featuring an automated privacy shield. Check-in on your home, family or pets anytime with two-way talk and night vision. Automated Privacy Shield: Keep moments private at any time by closing the shield directly through the Arlo Secure App 130-Degree Viewing Angle: Keep an eye on what matters most with a wide field of view Noise-Canceling Audio with Two-Way Talk: Hear and speak to visitors with clear, two-way audio See at Night: View critical details even without a light with night vision Integrated Siren: Trigger your siren automatically, or manually from the Arlo app Easy Setup and Install: Plug in and connect directly to Wi-Fi and install anywhere Offered with HD resolution for $39.99 MSRP or 2K resolution for $79.99 MSRP



Arlo Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) See more at your front door and greet guests from anywhere right from your phone with the Arlo Video Doorbell, featuring two-way audio, night vision, and an integrated siren. Video Call: Answer the doorbell directly from your phone so you never miss a visitor Visitor Messaging: Have your guests leave a voice message if you’re unable to answer the door, while listening remotely at your convenience Get the Full Picture: See a person from head to toe and packages on the ground with a 180-degree field of view See at Night: View critical details even without a light with night vision Integrated Siren: Trigger your siren automatically, or manually from the Arlo app Weather Resistant: Certified to withstand heat, cold, rain, or sun Touchless Disarm: Hold the all-new Arlo Security Tag (coming Q4) against the Video Doorbell to disarm your Arlo Home Security System Offered with HD resolution for $79.99 MSRP or 2K resolution for $129.99 MSRP



