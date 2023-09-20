Add 8TB of storage to your PlayStation 5 with the latest Sabrent drive… for a g-note

With console game sizes increasing, some easily hitting 100GB these days, added storage is almost a necessity. The PlayStation 5 allows you to add storage relatively easily, and the latest NVMe SSD drive and heatsink from SABRENT lets you add a whopping 8TB — but it isn’t cheap.

SABRENT Rocket NVMe SSD drives are some of the fastest in the industry and this Gen4 drive boasts speeds of up to 7100MB/s read and 6600MB/s write. It’s also backwards compatible, albeit less than half the speeds at 3400MB/s and 3000MB/s read/write respectively. That said, given this includes a PlayStation 5 heatsink, you’ll likely be picking it up for that purpose.

Speaking of the heatsink, SABRENT designed this one specifically for the PS5 and it replaces the one included with your console. Instead of trapping heat inside when using the default metal cover, the SABRENT heatsink is cooled from the fan and allows more heat to be transferred from the SSD, away from the drive.

The additional cooling provided by the SABRENT PlayStation 5 SSD storage heatsink.

Key features of the SABRENT 8TB Rocket 4 Plus and PS5 Heatsink include:

As indicated above, this drive isn’t cheap and has an MSRP of $1009.99 on Amazon, more than double the price of the console. But hey, you’ll likely never have to buy another drive for your PlayStation 5 ever again… On that note, there aren’t many 8TB NVMe SSDs on the market and those from reputable known OEMs are in the same general price range.

